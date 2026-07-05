Posted in: Movies, New Line Cinema, Warner Bros | Tagged: The Hunt for Gollum, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum

The Hunt for Gollum: Anya Taylor-Joy Says This Is "A Dream Come True"

Anya Taylor-Joy calls her role in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum "a dream come true," and praised director Andy Serkis.

Article Summary Anya Taylor-Joy says The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is a dream come true and praises director Andy Serkis.

Taylor-Joy jokes she has been an Elf her whole life as she joins the new Lord of the Rings movie in Middle-earth.

The Hunt for Gollum is the first of two new live-action Lord of the Rings films, with a December 17, 2027 release date.

The story is set between Bilbo’s birthday party and Moria, following Aragorn and Gandalf as they search for Gollum.

It was only a matter of time before we returned to Middle Earth, one way or another. They tried animation, but it didn't work out. That might have something to do with the marketing department forgetting they had a movie coming out, and people legitimately didn't know it was a thing. That won't happen with The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum for a bunch of reasons. One of the big ones is the sheer caliber of talent involved, and that they appear to be dumping a fair amount of money into these. The first of the two new movies is chugging along, and with a confirmed cast member in Anya Taylor-Joy, she spoke to Rotten Tomatoes and praised director Andy Serkis and called the casting 'a dream come true.'

"I mean, I feel like I've been an Elf my whole life, so it feels very validating to go and actually do it as a job," she joked. "I'm a huge fan of Lord of the Rings, I'm a huge fan of Andy Serkis. I think he's a wonderful man and a wonderful, innovative creator. So I think just being able to be a part of this world and inhabit this character is a dream come true."

Welcome to the hunt, Anya Taylor-Joy. The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum only in theaters 17 December 2027. pic.twitter.com/u7UoU9Jq3F — Warner Bros. (@warnerbros) June 15, 2026

Unless I missed them, and please correct me if I'm wrong, but Taylor-Joy and the video that confirmed her cast that were released last month was the first one of these that Warner Bros. has shared. Taylor Joy is playing Serek, who is reportedly described as a "Sindar Elf of the Woodland Realm and a trusted, lethal agent of King Thranduil."

Sources like The Hollywood Reporter are reporting that Kate Winslet is playing Marigol, Jamie Dornan is playing Strider, and Leo Woodall is playing Halvard. Meanwhile, franchise MVPs Ian McKleen and Elijah Wood are set to return as Gandalf and Frodo, respectively, while Lee Pace as Thranduil, one of the biggest bright spots in The Hobbit films, is also set to return. Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, and Zane Weiner are producing. Ken Kamins, Serkis, and Jonathan Cavendish of The Imaginarium are executive producing. Walsh and Boyens penned the screenplay, with Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou.

The Hunt for Gollum Is The First Of Two New Live-Action LOTR Films

We first learned that franchise MVP Serkis would direct and star in The Hunt for Gollum, with Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens writing the screenplay, and Walsh, Boyens, and Peter Jackson producing, along with Zane Weiner, back in May 2024. The film will be executive-produced by Ken Kamins, with Serkis and The Imaginarium's Jonathan Cavendish. In October 2024, Boyens revealed when the film will take place, "It's quite an intense story, which falls after the birthday party of Bilbo and before the Mines Of Moria. It's a specific chunk of a incredible untold story, told through the perspective of this incredible creature."

That same interview was when it was cleared up that The Hunt for Gollum is not two films, but they are working on two different live-action Lord of the Rings movies, and The Hunt for Gollum is one of them. "I can tell you definitively it isn't two films!" she says. "That was a genuine misunderstanding that happened because we've begun to work, conceptually, on two different live-action films. The first being The Hunt For Gollum, the second one still to be confirmed."

In May 2025, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum (it was unclear whether or not this was a working title) was dated for December 17, 2027. The story will reportedly follow "Aragorn and Gandalf searching for Gollum to learn more information about Bilbo's ring, the One Ring that threatens all of Middle-earth."

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