Posted in: Movies, New Line Cinema, Warner Bros | Tagged: andy serkis, The Hunt for Gollum, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum – Start Of Production Video

In a video shared by Warner Bros., director and star Andy Serkis has confirmed that The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum has started filming.

Article Summary Warner Bros. has confirmed The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum has started filming in a new Andy Serkis video.

Andy Serkis directs and stars, with Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, and Peter Jackson returning behind the scenes.

The Hunt for Gollum is set between Bilbo’s birthday party and the Mines of Moria, focusing on Gollum’s untold story.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is the first of two new live-action films and opens on December 17, 2027.

The next era of live-action Lord of the Rings movies has officially started filming. We got some casting announcements in the last couple of weeks, and director Andy Serkis said he's been deep in pre-production for a hot minute now. A video shared by Warner Bros. officially confirmed that The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum has begun production. Considering the scope of this film, it's likely going to be filmed well into the fall season, with things ending right around the middle of the fall or maybe up to the holiday break, depending on how things go.

The Hunt for Gollum Is The First Of Two New Live-Action LOTR Films

We first learned that franchise MVP Serkis would direct and star in The Hunt for Gollum, with Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens writing the screenplay, and Walsh, Boyens, and Peter Jackson producing, along with Zane Weiner, back in May 2024. The film will be executive-produced by Ken Kamins, with Serkis and The Imaginarium's Jonathan Cavendish. In October 2024, Boyens revealed when the film will take place, "It's quite an intense story, which falls after the birthday party of Bilbo and before the Mines Of Moria. It's a specific chunk of a incredible untold story, told through the perspective of this incredible creature."

That same interview was when it was cleared up that The Hunt for Gollum is not two films, but they are working on two different live-action Lord of the Rings movies, and The Hunt for Gollum is one of them. "I can tell you definitively it isn't two films!" she says. "That was a genuine misunderstanding that happened because we've begun to work, conceptually, on two different live-action films. The first being The Hunt For Gollum, the second one still to be confirmed."

In May 2025, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum was dated for December 17, 2027. The story will reportedly follow "Aragorn and Gandalf searching for Gollum to learn more information about Bilbo's ring, the One Ring that threatens all of Middle-earth."

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