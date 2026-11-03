Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Amazon MGM Studios, The Man With the Bag

The Man With The Bag: Full Trailer For New Holiday Film Released

The Man With The Bag has a brand-new trailer, as Amazon MGM Studios gets ready for its release on Prime Video December 2.

Article Summary The Man With the Bag trailer is here, teasing Amazon MGM Studios' holiday heist comedy ahead of its Prime Video debut.

Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Santa, teaming with Alan Ritchson to recover a stolen magic bag before Christmas.

The Man With the Bag blends action, comedy, and holiday chaos with a cast that includes Awkwafina and Ken Jeong.

A short theatrical run for The Man With the Bag could build buzz before its December 2 launch on Prime Video.

The Man With the Bag is a new holiday heist action comedy starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Alan Ritchson, Berkeley James, Michael Cyril Creighton, Liza Koshy, Kyle Mooney, Jane Krakowski, Ken Jeong, and Awkwafina. Arnold plays Santa, whose magic bag is stolen, and Ritchson's thief has to get it back. Adam Shankman directed it, with a script by Alan Rice. Producers for the film include Lawrence Grey, Ben Everard, Reg Tigerman, Dan Spilo, and Ritchson. The film releases on December 2 on Prime Video.

The Man With The Bag Should Go To Theaters For Two Weeks

When Santa's (Schwarzenegger) iconic red bag is stolen by a rogue elf with a grudge (Awkwafina), Christmas is suddenly at risk. With his biggest night of the year fast-approaching, Santa recruits a thief (Ritchson) from his 'Naughty List' who quickly assembles a crew of criminally skilled misfits — with a little help from elves and reindeer — to pull off the most unexpected heist of their lives. Packed with holiday magic, big laughs, and plenty of heart, The Man With the Bag is a holiday heist adventure about second chances, unlikely friendships, and discovering that sometimes even Santa needs a little help delivering Christmas.

I know Red Notice didn't set the box office on fire when it was released a couple of years ago, with a limited holiday release, but I think it would be a big mistake not to put this in theaters for two weeks, from December 2nd through the 17th. After that, with Dune and Avengers coming on the 18th, set the debut date for Christmas week on Prime Video. The Man With the Bag has a great cast; Arnold as Santa will get people in the door, and it looks like a fun time. You can't tell me they wouldn't want to recoup at least some of the budget on this one with a small theatrical run.

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