Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: Alan Ritchson, Amazon MGM Studios, Arnold Scharzennegger, prime video, The Man With the Bag

The Man With the Bag: New Holiday Film Posts Teaser Trailer

Arnold Schwarzenegger is playing Santa in the first trailer for Amazon MGM Studios' new holiday film The Man With the Bag, releasing December 2.

Article Summary The Man With the Bag teaser trailer debuts, with Arnold Schwarzenegger playing Santa in Amazon MGM’s holiday action comedy.

The Man With the Bag follows Santa after his magic bag is stolen, forcing a thief to pull off a Christmas-saving heist.

Alan Ritchson, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, Jane Krakowski, and more join the stacked cast of The Man With the Bag.

The Man With the Bag premieres December 2 on Prime Video, though a short theatrical run could boost buzz and box office.

The Man With the Bag is a new holiday heist action comedy starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Alan Ritchson, Berkeley James, Michael Cyril Creighton, Liza Koshy, Kyle Mooney, Jane Krakowski, Ken Jeong, and Awkwafina. Arnold plays Santa, whose magic bag is stolen, and Ritchson's thief has to get it back. Adam Shankman directed it, with a script by Alan Rice. Producers for the film include Lawrence Grey, Ben Everard, Reg Tigerman, Dan Spilo, and Ritchson. The film releases on December 2 on Prime Video.

The Man With The Bag Should Go To Theaters For Two Weeks

When Santa's (Schwarzenegger) iconic red bag is stolen by a rogue elf with a grudge (Awkwafina), Christmas is suddenly at risk. With his biggest night of the year fast-approaching, Santa recruits a thief (Ritchson) from his 'Naughty List' who quickly assembles a crew of criminally skilled misfits — with a little help from elves and reindeer — to pull off the most unexpected heist of their lives. Packed with holiday magic, big laughs, and plenty of heart, THE MAN WITH THE BAG is a holiday heist adventure about second chances, unlikely friendships, and discovering that sometimes even Santa needs a little help delivering Christmas.

I know Red Notice didn't set the box office on fire when it was released a couple of years ago, with a limited holiday release, but I think it would be a big mistake not to put this in theaters for two weeks, from December 2nd through the 17th. After that, with Dune and Avengers coming on the 18th, set the debut date for Christmas week on Prime Video. The Man With the Bag has a great cast; Arnold as Santa will get people in the door, and it looks like a fun time. You can't tell me they wouldn't like to make at least some of the budget back on this one with a small theatrical run.

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