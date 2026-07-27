Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the odyssey, toy story 5, Weekend Box Office

The Odyssey Continues To Dominate The Weekend Box Office

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continued to completely dominate the weekend box office ahead of Spider-Man's opening this week.

Article Summary The Odyssey dominated the weekend box office with $87 million, dropping just 30% in a huge second frame.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has reached $286 million domestic and $649 million worldwide in two weeks.

The Odyssey looks bound for $1 billion in 2026 as Moana, Hadestown, Toy Story 5, and Minions trail behind.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day should take over next weekend, but The Odyssey remains one of 2026’s biggest hits.

The Odyssey continued its assault on the box office this past weekend, taking in another $87 million. It currently stands at a massive $286 million over just two weeks here in the States, and only dropped 30% from its opening weekend, a fantastic number for an R-rated film. After two weeks, it is already at $649 million worldwide, and it seems like a matter of time before it becomes the fourth film to cross the $1 billion mark at the box office in 2026. Just amazing numbers, no matter how you look at it, and everyone from Christopher Nolan to the team at Universal completely nailed everything about this release. What a home run for theaters and movies all around.

The Odyssey Will Lose To Spidey Though

Hanging in there for a third week was Moana, with another $10 million, which put it over $100 million domestically. Still not a great run, but it has held its own over the last few weeks. I am sure it will do well on Disney+. At number three was the taping of Hadestown: The Musical, which also came in at $10 million. I would love to see these types of things take off more. Over the weekend, Toy Story 5 officially crossed the $1 billion mark, joining The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Michael to do so in 2026. They will, of course, be joined soon by The Odyssey. Toy Story 5 is also now the top-grossing film of 2026 here in the States, though Nolan's film and one opening this weekend could challenge that.

The weekend box office top 5 for July 24:

The Odyssey- $87 million Moana- $10 million Hadestown: The Musical- $10 million Toy Story 5- $10 million Minions & Monsters- $9 million

This weekend sees the final massive opening of the summer, as Spider-Man: Brand New Day will open on as many screens as they can put it on. It will surely be number one, and I think it will reach $215 million and become the biggest opening of 2026 by far.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!