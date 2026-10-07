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The Odyssey Is Returning To Select IMAX And IMAX 70MM Theaters

The Odyssey is returning to select IMAX and IMAX 70MM theaters on October 9th, and tickets have officially gone on sale.

Article Summary The Odyssey returns to select IMAX and IMAX 70MM theaters on October 9, giving fans another chance to see it big.

Tickets for The Odyssey IMAX and IMAX 70MM re-release are now on sale through the film’s official ticketing page.

Universal is bringing The Odyssey back to premium screens as limited IMAX space opens up ahead of upcoming releases.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey first opened on July 17, 2026, and remains a major draw for premium format audiences.

If you missed out on the opportunity to see The Odyssey in a premium format earlier this summer and you're one of the lucky ones who lives within a reasonable driving distance of a theater that can show IMAX 70MM, then you're in luck. The film is making its return to select premium formats yet again in two days, on October 9th, and tickets have officially gone on sale. There aren't that many movies to bully out of the way for the real estate since it is pretty clear that no one is going to see Digger, period, let alone going to see the movie in premium formats. There are some other films on the horizon that will want those limited IMAX spots, but Universal jumping in to fill in some empty real estate with a movie that people were frothing at the mouth to see in premium formats is just smart business.

The Odyssey: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

It was never a myth, it's a legacy. A film by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is in theaters July 17, 2026.

Christopher Nolan's next film, The Odyssey, is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX® film technology. The film brings Homer's foundational saga to IMAX® film screens for the first time, and it opened in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.

The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita Nyong'o, with Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

The Odyssey is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan for their company, Syncopy. The executive producer is Thomas Hayslip.

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