Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: the odyssey

The Odyssey: Official Countdown Trailer, Completely In IMAX Featurette

Universal has released a new trailer for The Odyssey, which starts the countdown to its release, and a new behind-the-scenes focusing on how it was filmed with IMAX cameras.

Article Summary Universal has unveiled a new The Odyssey countdown trailer as Christopher Nolan’s epic heads toward its July 17 release.

The latest The Odyssey footage signals a major marketing push for Nolan’s next big-screen event in theaters this month.

A new behind-the-scenes featurette spotlights how The Odyssey was filmed entirely with massive IMAX cameras.

The Odyssey aims to bring Homer’s legendary saga to theaters as a mythic action epic crafted for the IMAX experience.

July is here, and that means so many big movies are set to be released. One of the big ones will be the next film from director Christopher Nolan, and not just because he shot the entire thing using those massive IMAX cameras. The story of The Odyssey lives up to its name, and there is a lot that has to be covered in one movie. Universal is likely going to lean in on the marketing for this one very hard over the next couple of weeks. They want another Oppenheimer, but who knows if that was truly lightning in a bottle or something that can be replicated down the line. We got a new official trailer that starts the countdown to the release date, and a behind-the-scenes featurette focusing on how Nolan shot the film entirely with IMAX cameras.

The Odyssey: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

It was never a myth, it's a legacy. A film by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is in theaters July 17, 2026.

Christopher Nolan's next film, The Odyssey, is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX® film technology. The film brings Homer's foundational saga to IMAX® film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.

The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita Nyong'o, with Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

The Odyssey is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan for their company, Syncopy. The executive producer is Thomas Hayslip.

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