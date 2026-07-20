Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: christopher nolan, matt damon, moana, the odyssey, Weekend Box Office

The Odyssey Sets All Kinds Of Records At Weekend Box Office

Christopher Nolan set records at the weekend box office, as The Odyssey became his highest-opening film ever worldwide.

Article Summary The Odyssey stormed the weekend box office with a $124.5 million domestic debut and $268 million worldwide.

The Odyssey set major records for Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon, Universal, and R-rated openings worldwide.

Strong reviews and an A CinemaScore give The Odyssey momentum, with more big international markets still ahead.

The Odyssey crushed Moana and led a quiet frame before Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives next weekend.

The Odyssey handily won the weekend box office, exceeding all expectations and setting records. Domestically, the Christopher Nolan film rode a wave of critical and audience raves to $124.5 million. That is the biggest live-action opening of 2026, the best opening ever for Matt Damon, the third best opening for Nolan, and the best R-rated opening ever for Universal. It is also the fourth-best opening ever for an R-rated film, behind only the three films starring Deadpool. Worldwide, the film opens to $268 million, a record for Nolan, beating The Dark Knight Rises, and the second-best start for an R-rated film ever, behind only Deadpool & Wolverine. With an "A" CinemaScore, this one should have legs for at least through August, even with Spider-Man: Brand New Day opening next week.

The Odyssey Surpasses Expectations

Last weekend's number one, Moana, dropped 56% in week two, down to $19 million. The film has not yet reached the $200 million mark worldwide. Oof. Disney will sweep that into the corner and make you forget about it by pointing out that Toy Story 5 is now at $958 million and should pass the $1 billion mark in the next two weeks. It will become the third film to hit that mark after The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Michael. The Odyssey might join them if it holds like Oppenheimer, considering it still has to open in South Korea (Aug. 5), China (Aug. 14), and Japan (Sept. 11).

The weekend box office top five for July 17:

The Odyssey- $124.5 million Moana- $19 million Toy Story 5- $14.8 million Minions & Monsters- $14.8 million Evil Dead Burn- $4.7 million

This week, nothing of note opens, as studios decided the week between The Odyssey and Spider-Man was probably a bad idea. Pretty good decision there. Nolan's film will continue its dominance, as we await the final major opening of the summer next week when Spidey swings his way into theaters.

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