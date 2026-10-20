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The Prestige Returns To Theaters January 2027 For Its 20th Anniversary

In honor of its 20th anniversary, Christopher Nolan's The Prestige is returning to theaters starting January 29, 2027.

Article Summary The Prestige returns to theaters on January 29, 2027, celebrating Christopher Nolan’s 20th anniversary classic.

Disney confirmed The Prestige will screen in 70mm, IMAX, 35mm, and Digital 2D formats for the re-release.

Christopher Nolan said he is excited to bring The Prestige back and debut the film in IMAX for the first time.

The Prestige was directed by Christopher Nolan and written with Jonathan Nolan, based on Christopher Priest’s novel.

It's time for another Christopher Nolan movie anniversary, and studios are making sure everyone knows, because people seem to really like attending 70MM IMAX and other specialty screenings of Nolan's movies in particular. As the years have gone on, Nolan has continued to cultivate a loyal fanbase, and many of them have used his films to become bigger fans of movies in general. Those are the people who are going to be willing to jump at the chance to see a specialty screening of a movie they might have missed the first time around. The Prestige is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and Disney confirmed today that the film is returning to theaters on January 29, 2027. Fans will get the chance to experience the film on 70mm and IMAX for the first time. It will also be presented in 35mm and Digital 2D formats.

Christopher Nolan said in a press release, "I'm very excited to bring 'The Prestige' back to the big screen, and particularly thrilled to offer audiences the chance to see it on 70mm film, and on IMAX for the first time."

Award-winning actors Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale, Michael Caine and Scarlett Johansson star in The Prestige, the twisting, turning story that, like all great magic tricks, stays with you long after the final reveal. Robert Angier (Jackman), Alfred Borden (Bale), are two young, passionate magicians – friends and partners until one fateful night when their biggest trick goes terribly wrong. Now the bitterest of enemies, they will stop at nothing to learn each other's secrets. As their rivalry escalates into a total obsession full of deceit and sabotage, they risk everything to become the greatest magician of all time. But nothing is as it seems, so watch closely.

The Prestige is directed by Christopher Nolan from a screenplay by Jonathan Nolan and Christopher Nolan, based on the novel by Christopher Priest. The film, produced by Emma Thomas, Aaron Ryder and Christopher Nolan, returns to theaters via The Walt Disney Studios on January 29, 2027.

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