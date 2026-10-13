Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: blumhouse, jane levy, Jessica Rothe, The River, universal

The River: Buzzy Horror Film Gets First Trailer, Releases In January

The first trailer for buzzy slasher film The River, starring Jessica Rothe and Jane Levy, was released. It comes out in theaters January 15.

Article Summary The River drops its first trailer, teasing a buzzy new slasher set for a theatrical release on January 15.

The River stars horror favorites Jessica Rothe and Jane Levy, instantly making it one to watch for genre fans.

Festival reactions praise The River as a bloody, wild slasher throwback with a vivid and visceral edge.

Written and directed by Joshua Giuliano, The River marks a feature debut backed by Blumhouse and Universal.

The River is a new horror film that has generated a ton of buzz at this year's fall festival season and was picked up by Blumhouse. It stars Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day) and Jane Levy (Evil Dead), two of the genre's favorite stars, along with Max Mattern (Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy) and Dane DiLiegro (Prey). Joshua Giuliano wrote and directed it, marking his feature debut. This is a slasher film, and from the reviews that have come out, it is a throwback to the bloody and wild slashers that the genre has championed for decades. The film releases in theaters on January 15.

The River Stars Two Horror Giants

"The sun is down. The boat is dead. There's no cell service. And there's someone standing, staring, from the shore. From the producers of Backrooms and Obsession comes a vivid, visceral new vision in the slasher genre, marking an electrifying feature-film debut by writer-director Joshua Giuliano. River stars Jane Levy (Don't Breathe, Evil Dead), Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day films, Pulse), and Max Mattern (Cape Fear, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy) as estranged siblings who reunite in their rural hometown after the death of their father. As they set out to scatter his ashes at his favorite spot on a remote river, the trip devolves into a fight for survival as they are mercilessly hunted by a disturbing masked figure played by Dane DiLiegro (Prey, Only Murders in the Building). Acquired by Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Atomic Monster following a rapturous screening at Midnight Madness at the Toronto International Film Festival, The River is produced by Steven Schneider (executive producer Insidious franchise, Split) via his company Spooky Pictures, and Nick Antosca (creator Cape Fear series, Verity) and Alex Hedlund (executive producer, Cape Fear series, Verity) via their company Eat The Cat."

Sign me up; I am all in on this. Rothe and Levy are two of my favorite horror actresses, and I have been reading about this film for weeks, hoping it would get picked up and given a major release. The River just became my most anticipated film of January.

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