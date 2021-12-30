The Rock Says Not So "Fast" About Vin Diesel Reunion; Still "Furious"?

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock has responded to Vin Diesel's November Instagram plea to come back for the "finale" of the Fast and Furious saga, Fast 10. And it is a resounding "no". Speaking with CNN, Johnson goes into great detail about how he did in fact talk to Diesel privately about not coming back and wishing the whole Fast crew luck. But then, in his Instagram post, Diesel made it public. "My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don't send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits." This made Johnson…kinda upset.

The Rock Wasn't Having Vin's S#$!

"This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly – and privately – that I would not be returning to the franchise," Dwayne Johnson said. "I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem."

"I was very surprised by Vin's recent post. Vin's recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn't like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker's death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding. My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible Fast & Furious franchise with gratitude and grace. It's unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters."

So, if you were hoping that olive branch might mend the fences between the two…nope.