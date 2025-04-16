Posted in: Cinemacon, Movies | Tagged:

The Sneak Peak Showcase Is Bringing Some Of CinemaCon To You

The Cinema Foundation has announced the Sneak Peak Showcase, which will bring a little bit of the CinemaCon experience to a theater near you.

Earlier this month, we were in Las Vegas covering the industry event CinemaCon put on by now renamed Cinema United. It's an industry event for theater owners looking at the future of the theatrical experience. Our coverage of this event usually involves liveblogging the panels and trying to get you as much information as possible as fast as possible. We can't have you in the room with us, but we try to emulate the experience as much as possible. That being said, there is only so much we can do when things are moving at breakneck speed. However, it sounds like The Cinema Foundation, the charity arm of Cinema United, is looking to bring some of the CinemaCon experience to a theater near you.

In a press release sent out today, The Cinema Foundation announced they would be hosting a Sneak Peak Showcase in theaters across the country. The 70-minute program will "offer movie lovers an exciting preview of big-screen studio movies, including some favorites from the industry-insider event, CinemaCon 2025, held earlier this month by Cinema United." Basically, it's going to be a highlight reel of some of the footage we got to see at CinemaCon earlier this month, only in the theater down the street from you instead of the City That Never Sleeps. Not only that, the $3 ticket price is going to a good cause as it will benefit several charities, including Variety – The Children's Charity, Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation and The Cinema Foundation in the United States, and for theaters in Canada proceeds will go to Canadian Picture Pioneers.

"Sneak Peek Showcase helps bring a little taste of the famed industry-insider event CinemaCon to movie lovers with a fun look at the upcoming theatrical slate," says Bryan Braunlich, Executive Director of The Cinema Foundation. "For the first time, cinemagoers will get a glimpse of the most anticipated movies coming soon to their neighborhood theatres all in one program. We are proud to have proceeds benefit industry charitable organizations, and we are grateful for the support of our sponsors, Fandango and The Coca-Cola Company."

The nearly 70-minute program will debut on April 22 with an encore performance on April 24, with both performances taking place at 6 p.m. local time. Tickets are on sale now for $3.00 at participating theatres' website or app, as well as atthemovies.co and on Fandango.

Sneak Peek Showcase is part of The Cinema Foundation's year-round @The Movies campaign and is presented by Fandango with additional support from The Coca-Cola Company. As part of the programming, the Sneak Peek Showcase will also include the big screen debut of the Grand Prize-winning spot from the 2025 Coca-Cola Refreshing Films program. The Coca-Cola Refreshing Films program is an opportunity for up-and-coming filmmakers from partnered schools to create content for the big screen.

The Cinema Foundation is a non-profit organization established in 2022 by Cinema United (formerly National Association of Theatre Owners), dedicated to promoting and expanding the movie theatre industry and to advancing the moviegoing experience. Sneak Peek Showcase is part of the Foundation's quarterly "@The Movies" events that began with National Popcorn Day on Jan. 19, where thousands of theatres nationwide offered discounts like unlimited popcorn refills. Other upcoming events include Date Night @ The Movies on Aug. 15, 2025, and Family Day @ The Movies on Nov. 9, 2025.

The Cinema Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit dedicated to strengthening the cinema industry and engaging moviegoing audiences around the country. The Foundation promotes and enhances the exhibition industry through programming, events and activities, while spearheading the development of vital industry data, research and consumer insights, education and community involvement to advance the moviegoing experience. For additional info, please visit thecinemafoundation.org .

Founded in 1948, Cinema United is the largest exhibition trade organization in the world, representing more than 31,000 movie screens in all 50 states, and more than 30,000 screens in 80 countries worldwide. Its membership includes theatres of all sizes, from the largest cinema chains to one-screen theatres in cities and towns around the world. For additional information, please visit cinemaunited.org.

