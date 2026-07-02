Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: the social reckoning

The Social Reckoning: 3 New Character Posters Have Been Released

Sony Pictures has released three character posters for The Social Reckoning, director and writer Aaron Sorkin's companion piece to The Social Network.

Article Summary Sony Pictures has unveiled three new character posters for The Social Reckoning, Aaron Sorkin’s companion piece to The Social Network.

The Social Reckoning has been in the works since sequel reports surfaced in 2019, reflecting Facebook’s dramatically changed image.

After CinemaCon footage and last month’s teaser, The Social Reckoning is still under the radar ahead of the fall awards season.

Sony may hold back a bigger push for The Social Reckoning until late summer, with an awards campaign likely if reviews land.

There is a giant pile of massive films coming out this fall that could be awards contenders, and we haven't seen or heard much about them. Over at Sony, the movie we haven't seen much about yet is The Social Reckoning. Reports of a sequel to The Social Network began surfacing in 2019. To say that our perception of Facebook and our relationship with it had changed in the intervening years since 2010, the year the first film was released, might be the understatement of the century. It's taken a little while for the film to make it to the big screen, but considering the COVID-19 timeline and the fact that no one rushes director Aaron Sorkin, The Social Reckoning is one of the movies to keep an eye out for this fall.

We first saw some footage from the film during Sony's CinemaCon presentation back in April, but the first trailer was officially released last month. The film is still flying under the radar, though now people have some idea of where in Facebook's dubious timeline it is set and who the cast is. Over two weeks after the release of the first trailer, Sony released three character posters featuring Jeremy Strong as Mark Zuckerberg, Jeremy Allen White as Jeff Horwitz, and Mikey Madison as Frances Haugen. Sony still has a Spider-Man movie coming out, so don't expect much in the way of marketing for this one until the end of the summer, but provided the film is well-received, you can practically guarantee we'll be seeing a For Your Consideration campaign.

The Social Network: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A companion piece to the hit film The Social Network, Aaron Sorkin's original screenplay is based on the events that gave rise to the Wall Street Journal's shocking exposé The Facebook Files. The film is inspired by the true story of how Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network's most guarded secrets.

The Social Network, directed by Aaron Sorkin, stars Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin, Billy Magnussen, with Bill Burr, and Jeremy Strong. It will be released on October 9, 2026.

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