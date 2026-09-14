Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: the social reckoning

The Social Reckoning: New Poster Has An Irritating Poster Design Fail

A new poster for The Social Reckoning has appeared, and it has one of the most irritating poster design fails: the billing order and actor pictures do not match.

Article Summary A new The Social Reckoning poster has arrived ahead of the film’s October 9, 2026 theatrical release.

The poster spotlights a familiar movie billing issue, with cast names not lining up cleanly with the actors shown.

The Social Reckoning has been a long-developing follow-up to The Social Network, with sequel talk dating back to 2019.

Aaron Sorkin writes and directs The Social Reckoning, which draws from The Facebook Files and the Facebook whistleblower story.

To say that public opinion on Facebook has drastically changed since the award-winning film The Social Network was released in 2010 might be one of the biggest understatements of the 2026 movie season. Reports of a sequel to The Social Network began surfacing in 2019. It's taken a little while for the film to make it to the big screen, but considering the COVID-19 timeline and the fact that no one rushes director Aaron Sorkin, The Social Reckoning is one of the movies to keep an eye out for this fall. The new poster featuring the three main characters has been released, and it has one of the most annoying poster design fails that tend to pop up. Movie billing order is a thing; people have to be in a specific order, and that's fine, but with a poster like this, the three main actors all appear in order, yet the names don't align. Why they couldn't put Mikey, Jeremy, and Jeremy in order on the poster itself is beyond me.

The Social Reckoning: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A companion piece to the hit film The Social Network, Aaron Sorkin's original screenplay is based on the events that led to the Wall Street Journal's shocking exposé, The Facebook Files. The film is inspired by the true story of how Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network's most guarded secrets.

The Social Reckoning, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, stars Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin, Billy Magnussen, with Bill Burr, and Jeremy Strong. It will be released on October 9, 2026.

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