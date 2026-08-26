Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: the social reckoning

The Social Reckoning: New Trailer Has Officially Been Released

An official trailer for The Social Reckoning, the companion piece to The Social Network (2010), written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, has been released.

Article Summary Sony has unveiled the official trailer for The Social Reckoning, Aaron Sorkin’s new companion film to The Social Network.

The Social Reckoning digs into Facebook’s darker era, shifting from its 2010 rise to the fallout that changed public opinion.

The new trailer offers a deeper look at the story inspired by The Facebook Files and the whistleblower case behind it.

After years of sequel talk and delays, The Social Reckoning is shaping up as one of fall’s most closely watched releases.

To say that public opinion on Facebook has drastically changed since the award-winning film The Social Network was released in 2010 might be one of the biggest understatements of the 2026 movie season. Reports of a sequel to The Social Network began surfacing in 2019. It's taken a little while for the film to make it to the big screen, but considering the COVID-19 timeline and the fact that no one rushes director Aaron Sorkin, The Social Reckoning is one of the movies to keep an eye out for this fall. We got a teaser trailer for it not long ago, along with some character posters, but it's time for an official trailer that gives us a lot more information about the era of Facebook we'll be exploring. We know how this story ends, but it's going to be really interesting to see how this one plays out.

The Social Reckoning: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A companion piece to the hit film The Social Network, Aaron Sorkin's original screenplay is based on the events that gave rise to the Wall Street Journal's shocking exposé The Facebook Files. The film is inspired by the true story of how Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network's most guarded secrets.

The Social Reckoning, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, stars Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin, Billy Magnussen, with Bill Burr, and Jeremy Strong. It will be released on October 9, 2026.

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