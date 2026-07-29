Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: the thomas crown affair

The Thomas Crown Affair: Official Teaser Trailer And Poster Released

The official teaser trailer and poster for The Thomas Crown Affair, which Michael B. Jordan will direct, produce, and star in, have been released.

Article Summary The Thomas Crown Affair teaser trailer and poster have arrived, offering a first look at Michael B. Jordan’s reboot.

Michael B. Jordan first pursued The Thomas Crown Affair in 2016, and the long-developing project finally moved ahead.

The Thomas Crown Affair was officially greenlit in 2023, with Amazon MGM backing the film for a theatrical release.

The teaser footage leans into stylish heist thriller energy ahead of The Thomas Crown Affair opening on March 3, 2027.

The third version of The Thomas Crown Affair has officially released its teaser trailer and poster. This is one of those movies that has been hanging out in development hell for a very long time. The first time director, producer, and star Michael B. Jordan talked about wanting to do a new version of this character was all the way back in 2016. Ironically, he pitched it to MGM of all places, but we all know things worked out for MGM. However, MGM, now under Amazon, is really committing to the theatrical model, and if there was ever a time to dust off a pitch like this, it would be now.

The film officially got the green light in 2023 and has been making its way to the big screen ever since. The timing is actually really good for MGM, since they can now leverage all of Jordan's award success in the marketing. It's not a bad thing. When they introduced this movie at CinemaCon, they threw in the "Academy Award winner" when Jordan walked out, and the crowd went wild. This is being pitched as a reboot, so if you've never watched the 1968 or 1999 movies, respectively, you can probably go into this one without any issues. The footage in the teaser trailer looks promising, and even more so if you're a fan of heist movies.

The Thomas Crown Affair: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Academy Award® winner Michael B. Jordan directs, produces, and stars in a visually breathtaking, sensual, and unexpectedly moving heist thriller, where the most dangerous man in the room is the one nobody's watching.

The Thomas Crown Affair, directed by Michael B. Jordan, stars Michael B. Jordan, Kenneth Branagh, Adria Arjona, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurria, and Pilou Asbæk. It will be released on March 3, 2027.

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