Posted in: Fathom Events, Movies | Tagged: hasbro, SDCC 2026, The Transformers: The Movie, transformers

The Transformers: The Movie Returns To Theaters This September

Experience The Transformers: The Movie on the big screen again as it returns on Transformers Day for a one-day only special event.

Article Summary Transformers: The Movie returns to theaters on September 17, 2026, for a one-day-only Transformers Day event.

The 1986 Transformers animated movie has been restored in 4K with enhanced audio for its 40th anniversary.

Hasbro and Fathom Entertainment will bring Transformers: The Movie to select U.S. theaters, with tickets on sale August 7.

The Transformers theatrical event also includes an exclusive post-credits addition and screenings in multiple global markets.

Hasbro and Fathom Entertainment made a cool announcement during San Diego Comic-Con 2026, as The Transformers: The Movie is coming back to theaters. You'll have a chance to experience one of the most epic animated movies of all time, as they have restored the original 1986 film in 4K with enhanced audio specifically for its 40th Anniversary. In what's being called The Apology Tour 40th Anniversary Screening (as a tribute to what happens to Optimus Prime), you'll be able to see it on the silver screen again for a single day: Transformers Day, September 17. We have some additional details below: tickets for the event will go on sale on August 7 through their website, and it will be happening at select theaters.

YOU GOT THE TOUCH! The Transformers: The Movie Returns on September 17

Beginning September 17, 2026, on Transformers Day, one of the most influential animated films of the 1980s returns to theatres in stunning 4K and premium large format 4DX in the U.S. and U.K. This time, however, the story doesn't end when the credits roll. For the first time ever, audiences will experience an exclusive addition that gives longtime fans and newcomers alike one more reason to see the film together on the big screen. More than a chance to revisit an animated classic, this is a one-of-a-kind moviegoing event. From the newly restored presentation to the exclusive new chapter waiting after the credits, every moment is designed to reward audiences who experience it together and stay through the very last frame.

As part of Hasbro's "Apology Tour," a year-long campaign acknowledging the death of Optimus Prime in The Transformers: The Movie, the theatrical experience is expanding globally, with screenings across the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Germany, and the U.S., giving fans everywhere the chance to be a part of Transformers history. Additional markets to be announced. Exclusive collectible concessions, including popcorn buckets, specialty drinkware, and more, will be offered at participating theatres in the U.S. while supplies last. Check your local theatres for availability and potential purchase limits.

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