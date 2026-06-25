Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: ethan hawke, russell crowe, The Weight, Vertical Entertainment

The Weight: Ethan Hawke & Russell Crowe Star In New Drama

Ethan Hawke and Russell Crowe are starring in a new period action drama from Vertical Entertainment. The Weight is in theaters on September 18.

Article Summary The Weight brings Ethan Hawke and Russell Crowe together for a gritty 1933 period action drama from Vertical.

The Weight opens in theaters on September 18, aiming to break through the gap between major blockbuster releases.

Directed by Padraic McKinley, The Weight mixes wilderness danger, betrayal, and high-stakes survival drama.

With Hawke and Crowe leading the cast, The Weight has the kind of prestige appeal that could spark box office buzz.

The Weight is a new action drama period film starring Ethan Hawke, Russell Crowe, Julia Jones, Austin Amelio, Avi Nash, and Sam Hazeldine. It is directed by Padraic McKinley from a screenplay by Matthew Chapman and Shelby Gaines. The story is by Matthew Booi, Leo Scherman, and Matthew Chapman. Set in 1933, Vertical will release the film in theaters on September 18, looking to make some money between blockbuster seasons.

The Weight Synopsis

In Oregon in 1933, Samuel Murphy is torn from his daughter and sent to a brutal work camp. Warden Clancy tempts him with early release if he smuggles gold through deadly wilderness, but betrayal festers within the crew, and Murphy questions how far he'll go to see his child again. The Weight is directed by Padraic McKinley. Screenplay by Matthew Chapman and Shelby Gaines. Story by Matthew Booi & Leo Scherman, and Matthew Chapman. Produced by Simon Fields, Nathan Fields, Ryan Hawke, Jonas Katzenstein, and Maximilian Leo. Executive Producers Andreas Rübo, Klaus Dohle, Frédéric Fiore, Céline Dornier, Ralf Berchtold, Peter Jarowey, Rich Goldberg, Peter Block. Starring Ethan Hawke, Russell Crowe, Julia Jones, Austin Amelio, Avi Nash, and Sam Hazeldine.

Hawke and Crowe will elevate this to the point where it could make some noise at the box office if Vertical puts some marketing muscle behind it. I am a sucker for a period set film like this, and I love both of those two as actors, so this is now going to be on my fall radar. Will The Weight be my most anticipated release this fall? No, but I had no idea it existed before this afternoon, and now you, dear reader, also are aware. That is at least two more people who might check it out that wouldn't have before. No word on how long this will play in theaters either, so if interested, you'd better not have other plans the weekend of September 18.

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