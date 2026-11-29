Posted in: Marvel, Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, thunderbolts

Thunderbolts*: Sebastian Stan Says The Film "Felt Like A Success"

The Thunderbolts* box office wasn't as big as it could have been, but star Sebastian Stan says, "I still felt like for us it felt like a success."

Article Summary Sebastian Stan says Thunderbolts* still felt like a success, even as its $350 million global box office underperformed.

Stan argued Thunderbolts* had more nuance than some recent Marvel films, pointing to its mental health themes.

Thunderbolts* won strong reviews in 2025, but audiences did not show up at the level a big Marvel budget needed.

Sebastian Stan returns next in Avengers: Doomsday, which Marvel releases exclusively in theaters on December 18, 2026.

2025 was a weird year for Marvel Studios. After reports said we wouldn't get more than two films a year, they released three, and none of them were what we expected from the studio in any way. The year started out wonky with Captain America: Brave New World coming out and getting some really middling reviews from critics, and fans weren't exactly thrilled with the film either. However, it looked like Marvel was going to come back in a big way with Thunderbolts*. The early reviews were extremely positive, some of the best Marvel had in a while, but people didn't show up in the way you need to when the budgets are this big. It's insane that we live in a world where $350 million is considered underperforming, but here we are. Marvel MVP Sebastian Stan is making another appearance in the MCU next month with Avengers: Doomsday, but he spoke to the Next Best Picture podcast (via GamesRadar+) about why he believes that Thunderbolts* was a success.

"I think it's just when you've had a studio and you've had Marvel, and it's been so many years where they've just been knocking it out of the park, a $350 million global number just suddenly doesn't seem that much. But it's insane how much money that is, you know?" Stan explained. "So, I don't know, I still felt like for us it felt like a success. I know a lot of care went into that and it had more nuance to it in terms of, I guess, than some of the recent ones. I don't know, from my point of view at least. Like, dealing with real issues like mental health and depression and so on. They're just a good group of people."

Thunderbolts* was followed by The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which didn't have as good reviews as Thunderbolts*, but did better than Brave New World and had a bigger box office. It's good to see most of the Thunderbolts* cast not only appearing in Avengers: Doomsday, but many of them are front and center, including Stan as Bucky.

Avengers: Doomsday – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo; produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz; and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday releases exclusively in theaters on December 18, 2026.

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