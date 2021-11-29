Tom Holland Will Star as Spider-Man in a New Trilogy Of Films

Ever since Sony and Marvel started teasing Spider-Man: No Way Home, everyone has been saying that this is an ending. In a GQ interview released earlier this month, Tom Holland even noted that he wasn't sure he wanted to keep playing the character and wondered if it was time for Miles Morales to step in. It turns out that isn't the case at all. The "ending" that everyone was talking about must have been much more symbolic or in a story sense because producer Amy Pascal confirmed to Fandango that Holland will be starring in more Spider-Man movies and that they will continue their partnership with Marvel Studios.

"This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie," Pascal revealed. "We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies."

Pascal also confirmed that there are really three different universes out there when it comes to the Spider-Man movies.

"Well, there's the Marvel Universe, which is one container and then there's the Spider-Verse movies, which are different and then there's the other universe where the Sony characters are in. We all are very respectful of each other and work together and make sure that we're only being additive."

This is interesting because it pretty much confirms that Venom and Morbius take place in the same universe. The question is, is there a Spider-Man in that universe? We know it's not the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If I were a betting woman, I would still say the Sam Raimi universe of movies is pretty likely even if there is a version of Venom already running around in those movies. We'll have to see what happens in Spider-Man: No Way Home when it comes out next month.

Summary: For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau with Marisa Tomei. It will be released on December 17, 2021.