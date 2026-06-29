Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: supergirl, toy story 5, Weekend Box Office

Toy Story 5 Wins The Weekend Box Office As Supergirl Disappoints

Toy Story 5 easily won the weekend box office, as Supergirl disappointed both here in the states and worldwide.

Article Summary Toy Story 5 ruled the weekend box office again with $70 million, cruising past $300 million domestic and $500 million worldwide.

Toy Story 5 is now on a clear path to $1 billion, though new family competition could challenge its momentum this week.

Supergirl opened soft with $37 million domestic and $67 million worldwide, a disappointing start for DC Studios.

The June 26 top five also featured Obsession, Jackass: Best and Last, and Disclosure Day, with Minions & Monsters next.

Toy Story 5 dropped only 56% to $70 million, which was more than enough to win its second straight weekend at the box office. Today, it will cross the $300 million mark domestically, and it is already well over the $500 million threshold worldwide. It is pretty much a certainty that we will reach $1 billion at this point. It will face some very stiff competition for family money this coming week, though, more on that later.

Supergirl Fails To Beat Toy Story

Toy Story bing the top dog wasn't what has everyone talking, however. That would be Supergirl, the second feature film in the relaunch of the DC Comics movie universe under James Gunn and Peter Safran. The film failed to meet projections, making just $37 million here in the States and $67 million worldwide. That is lower than The Marvels' opening in 2023, and a far cry from what Superman did last summer. This is far from the end for this new version of the DC universe, but it can't be considered anything less than a disappointment. IMAX screen accounted for 51% of its box office, but it starts losing those this week. With reviews and word of mouth lukewarm at best, it faces a tough road ahead to gain any footing over the coming weeks.

The weekend box office top five for June 26:

Toy Story 5- $70 million Supergirl- $37 million Obsession- $9.8 million Jackass: Best and Last- $8.4 million Disclosure Day- $$8.1 million

This week, Universal puts one of its big July releases into as many theaters as possible, with Minions & Monsters opening on Wednesday. It will surely take the top spot over the five-day holiday weekend here in the states, I will say, with $110 million for the five-day period.

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