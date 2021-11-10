Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and New Star Trek Film Delayed

Despite how some people might be acting, there is still a pandemic going on, which means that production is still getting delayed. Paramount Pictures has been a strange contender during the pandemic. They have been delaying things and not taking many chances at the box office. They just recently moved Top Gun: Maverick out of the very busy current month and delayed Mission: Impossible 7. There have also been plenty of talks about Paramount moving away from big movies, but there are some that are in development. According to Deadline, two productions just got new delays. Transformers: The Rise of the Beasts has been delayed a year from June 22, 2022, to June 9, 2023. The other delay is for the new Star Trek movie that is currently in production and directed by Matt Shakman has left June 9, 2023, and moved to the rather busy December 22, 2023.

Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres June 9, 2023.

One of the big things that could make December 2023 interesting is if Rogue Squadron keeps its current release date. Paramount might be banking on the idea that Disney is going to blink and move the movie since they just took it off the production schedule. If not, there could be a month in two years where science fiction nerds get a Star Trek, and a Star Wars movie released not only during the same month but on the same day. The holiday box office is interesting because a film that does well in late December tends to continue to do well right in January. Star Trek vs. Star Wars? The hot takes are going to be insufferable; how about instead of "who wins," we just go with "we all win?"