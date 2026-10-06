Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: michael bay, paramount, Skydance, steven spielberg, transformers

Transformers: Spielberg In Talks To Return, With Michael Bay As Well

Paramount is bringing Steven Spielberg and Michael Bay back to the Transformers live-action franchise, as the two are in talks to come back.

Article Summary Paramount is reportedly in talks to bring Steven Spielberg and Michael Bay back to the Transformers live-action franchise.

With the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger complete, Transformers appears to be a top IP priority for the new regime.

The Transformers movies have earned over $5 billion, but the franchise has struggled to recapture its earlier box office peak.

Fans may be split, as Bay’s return could clash with demand for Transformers stories rooted in the classic ’86 cartoon mythos.

Transformers is at an interesting time as an IP in Hollywood. With Skydance now officially taking shape after the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger finally went through, they are lining up their IP priorities, and Transformers seems high on the list. Deadline reports that talks are underway for Steven Spielberg to return to the creative side of the franchise with his producing partner, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, and that Michael Bay would be behind the camera again. Steven was in the same role for the first two live-action films.

Transformers Fans Will Be On The Fence About This

The Transformers franchise has made over $5 billion at the box office across eight live-action films and one animated film. Bay directed the first five live-action films, and since he left, other directors have included Travis Knight, Steven Caple, and Josh Cooley. The franchise hasn't been as hot as it is now, even though the first live-action film came out in 2007, with a hugely successful comic universe set up at Image/Skybound and the Hasbro figure line going gangbuster numbers. All that's left is for the film franchise to take off again, so the folks at Paramount will naturally want to get the band back together that launched this brand into the stratosphere.

But is that what fans want? Many longtime Transformers fans never clicked with the Bay-verse era, and the comics and toys are successful right now because they've focused on the '86 cartoon and mythos from when the brand first became popular. Changing that formula would be a mistake, and I don't think Bay has any interest in using that mold for his robot stories. I also do not think anyone is very interested in continuing the story from the last live-action film, Rise of the Beasts. So, they are stuck. It will be interesting to see what they come up with creatively.

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