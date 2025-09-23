Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: jared leto, Tron: Ares

TRON: Ares: Artistry of Tron Behind-the-Scenes Featurette

Disney released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the upcoming TRON: Ares, which spotlights the practical effects used to create this world.

Article Summary Disney unveils a behind-the-scenes featurette for TRON: Ares, revealing stunning practical effects in action.

Director Joachim Rønning and star Jared Leto discuss the creation of light cycle scenes and digital world elements.

The new featurette highlights the film's commitment to in-camera magic, blending classic and modern sci-fi style.

TRON: Ares promises an immersive return to the franchise with innovative production techniques at the forefront.

There is a certain level of irony that a lot of TRON: Ares, of all things, is a movie full of practical effects. If there was ever a movie where you could let a production get a pass on using The Volume, it's this one. Director Joachim Rønning and star Jared Leto appear in a new behind-the-scenes featurette released by Disney, and they talk about scenes like the ones involving the light cycles that were created. Leto also says that he is a massive fan of original films, so maybe that's why he's involved in this project. His casting always felt extremely bizarre, but Disney loves having fans in their movies because they can gush in interviews, and it's sincere. A lot of Disney fans seem to believe that being a fan is a necessity when doing one of Disney's massive, established properties. Either way, everyone involved with this movie probably had dreams of red for months after production wrapped.

TRON: Ares – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

The feature film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges.

Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook, and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

Disney's TRON: Ares releases in U.S. theaters on October 10, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!