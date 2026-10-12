Posted in: Movies, Streaming | Tagged: R L Stine, the babysitter, Tubi

Tubi Turning R.L. Stine's Story The Babysitter Into New TV Movie

Tubi is staying in the R.L. Stine business, as they will bring The Babysitter series to life with a new TV movie.

Article Summary Tubi will adapt R.L. Stine’s The Babysitter into a new TV movie in 2027, expanding its growing horror lineup.

The Babysitter marks Tubi’s fourth R.L. Stine collaboration, showing the streamer’s deepening investment in his stories.

With four books in the series, Tubi could turn The Babysitter into a larger franchise if the 2027 movie connects.

Tubi is building a strong R.L. Stine slate, with Afraid of Clowns also set for 2027 as horror remains a key focus.

Tubi is going all in on R.L. Stine. The prolific young adult horror novelist has seen his stories turned into shows and films a lot lately. This morning, the streaming platform announced it will turn his story The Babysitter into a TV movie in 2027. This will be a lot like the Fear Street series on Netflix, I would think. Especially since the series has four books, meaning the streamer can churn them out if it is a success. This is the fourth collaboration between the author and Tubi. "R.L. Stine has an incredible ability to tell stories that are scary, fun, and endlessly entertaining, and that combination continues to connect with Tubi viewers," said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi. "With The Babysitter, one of R.L. Stine's most iconic novels, we're delivering a fresh, fun thrill ride for longtime fans and a whole new generation." THR had the news.

Tubi Grabs More Of The Horror Pie

Here is the synopsis of the story: "16-year-old babysitter Jenny, who is so desperate to earn enough money for a prestigious writing program that she takes the job despite a prowler terrorizing girls across town. But when she starts receiving threatening phone calls and a dangerous fugitive surfaces in town, Jenny's suspicion of those around her grows. Meanwhile, danger begins closing in." Jem Garrard will write and executive produce the movie, which will be directed by Trevor Calverleya. Other executive producers include Lance Samuels, Joan Waricha, Jane Stine, and Garrard. Producers include Dan Bernard, Yvonne Bernard, Tebogo Maila, Darren Cameron and Adam Friedlander.

Tubi better get Jenny's casting right, since the character is woven into the story of 3 of the 4 books in the series. Another Stine collaboration with the streamer, Afraid of Clowns, is also set to be released in 2027 and stars Frankie Honey, Ava Ferrer, Azriel Dalman, Joe Moore, and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars winner Jimbo. Suffice to say, Stine may have found his new home.

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