Posted in: Fathom Events, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: v for vendetta

V for Vendetta 20th Anniversary Screening Takes Place This November

V for Vendetta is returning to the big screen to mark the 20th Anniversary, with a new opening featurette, happening November 1 and 5.

Article Summary V For Vendetta returns to theaters this November for its 20th anniversary with special screenings on November 1 and 5.

Fathom Entertainment and Warner Bros. are bringing V For Vendetta back in 4K, with tickets now on sale.

Each V For Vendetta screening includes Freedom Forever, a new featurette with director James McTeigue.

The anniversary event revisits why V For Vendetta and its themes of freedom, identity, and resistance still resonate.

Fathom Entertainment has partnered with Warner Bros. to present the timely and much-needed 20th Anniversary screening of V for Vendetta. The film dropped a special trailer showcasing its return in 4K, along with a newly added featurette that will run at the start of every screening, as director James McTeigue takes fans on a quick exploration of its impact on society since its release. In keeping with the film's themes, the screening will take place globally on November 1 and November 5, with tickets currently on sale for select theaters. We have more details from Fathom here, as we look forward to seeing you dressed in your finest Guy Fawkes mask.

Remember, Remember: V For Vendetta Returns This November

Based on the groundbreaking DC Vertigo graphic novel and produced by The Wachowskis, V for Vendetta became an instant classic, inspiring a generation with its message of defiance and freedom. Set against the futuristic landscape of totalitarian Britain, V for Vendetta tells the story of a young working-class woman named Evey, played by Natalie Portman, who is rescued from a life-and-death situation by a masked man known only as "V," played by Hugo Weaving. Audiences attending the anniversary screenings will also experience Freedom Forever, an exclusive featurette with director James McTeigue. Twenty years after bringing V for Vendetta to the screen, McTeigue returns to reflect on the films and art that shaped it, the enduring mythology of V, and why its ideas of freedom, identity, and resistance continue to resonate today.

"The award-winning V for Vendetta graphic novel led to one of the most provocative films in the early 2000s. Twenty years later, V for Vendetta still asks the questions that matter: about freedom, identity, and who gets to speak up. Fathom is thrilled to bring this great movie back to theatres, featuring an exclusive new conversation with director James McTeigue for a whole new generation of audiences," said Shannah Miller, Vice President of Marketing at Fathom Entertainment.

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