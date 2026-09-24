Posted in: Movies, Shudder, Trailer | Tagged: ghost, GWAR, shudder, tobias forge, VHS Mixtape

V/H/S Mixtape Trailer Has Been Released, Out On October 9 On Shudder

V/H/S Mixtape has a trailer. Shudder has released the first look at this year's installment of the horror franchise, releasing October 9.

Article Summary V/H/S Mixtape drops its first trailer ahead of the horror anthology’s October 9 premiere on Shudder.

Shudder’s new V/H/S Mixtape leans into music and sound, turning rhythm, audio, and noise into nightmare fuel.

V/H/S Mixtape features segments directed by RZA, Ernest Dickerson, David Moreau, and Renee Zhan.

GWAR, Tobias Forge, and Flying Lotus help make V/H/S Mixtape a louder, wilder entry for Halloween season.

V/H/S Mixtape is the new edition of the popular horror franchise, debuting on Shudder on October 9. The trailer for the latest film was released this afternoon. This year, the film's segments will place heavy emphasis on music and sound, with major names behind and in front of the camera, including Tobias Forge of Ghost, GWAR, RZA, Flying Lotus, and more. Other names involved include Ernest Dickerson, David Moreau, and Renee Zhan. Every year, this franchise moves further and further from its roots, and it's all the better for it. Below is the synopsis for this year's V/H/S segments.

V/H/S Mixtape Ushers In The Halloween Season

"V/H/S MIXTAPE cranks the franchise's signature found-footage horror up to eleven with an electrifying new anthology where music and sound become the source of terror. United by a theme that explores the power of music, rhythm, and audio to haunt, possess, transform, and destroy, the film blends cosmic horror, psychological suspense, outrageous splatter, and groundbreaking practical effects into one unforgettable mixtape of nightmares. Featuring all-new segments from legendary filmmaker Ernest Dickerson, hip-hop icon RZA, visionary director David Moreau, and acclaimed filmmaker Renee Zhan, the latest installment pushes the boundaries of found footage with four wildly original stories that each put a unique spin on the terrifying relationship between sound and fear."

"DANCE, DANCE, DANCE, DANCE"

Directed by Renee Zhan

A studio attempts to reboot a long-canceled puppet show with a mysterious past. Featuring work from Jim Henson's Creature Shop.

"HEARTBEAT"

Directed by David Moreau

A pair of YouTube urbex influencers find themselves trapped in a decommissioned military facility used for sonic experimentations.

"THE MUSIC OF MR. SZE"

Directed by Ernest Dickerson

A college film student's documentary project uncovers the reclusive life of a tormented musician.

"DEATH TONE"

Directed by RZA

A young sound engineer follows her late Dad's instructions to create the ultimate track.

Wrap Segment

GWAR hosts skits and music videos in an MTV-style show from hell.

Featuring music videos directed by Tobias Forge and Flying Lotus.

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