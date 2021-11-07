Venom 2: Symbiote Is Hungry & Really Hates Mulligan In Latest Clip

To remind audiences that "we're still here", Sony released their latest clip for the sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The scene shows Det. Mulligan (Stephen Graham) talking to Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) about getting on Cletus Kasady's (Woody Harrelson) good side since it was revealed the future Carnage would only open up to the reporter where others have failed. The purpose of Mulligan is in hopes that the serial killer would reveal his remaining bodies to give his victims' families peace despite the detective's passive-aggressiveness and apprehension to the host of the symbiote.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Success

Eddie Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution. Venom with his asshole meter off the charts, attempts to extend himself out to take a bit out of Mulligan before Eddie successfully pulls him out of reach. Directed by Andy Serkis and written by Kelly Marcel, Let There Be Carnage also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, and Peggy Lu. The film's become a box office success grossing near $400 million globally. Combined with the 2018 film, the franchise already topped $1.2 billion.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE Clip – Right Thing (https://youtu.be/Bc4IOPHyjfs)

Other Spider-Man Projects on Sony's Docket

Venom's success helped spearhead Sony's effort to expand their owned Marvel IP off of Spider-Man with star Tom Holland and his MCU-trilogy in the upcoming No Way Home that reintroduces fans to the past franchise villains from the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb films. No word if Spider-Man 3 star Topher Grace will reprise his version of Eddie Brock/Venom. On top of the hoopla, we also have the upcoming Morbius starring Jared Leto. Let There Be Carnage is currently playing in theaters.