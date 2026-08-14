Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: verity

Verity: Official Trailer For The Next Colleen Hoover Adaptation

Amazon MGM Studios has dropped the official trailer and poster for the next Colleen Hoover adaptation, Verity.

Article Summary Amazon MGM Studios has unveiled the official Verity trailer and poster for the next Colleen Hoover adaptation.

Verity heads to theaters in October, continuing the surge of bestselling book adaptations aimed at loyal readers.

The Verity trailer teases a psychological thriller packed with twists, obsession, and blurred lines between truth and fiction.

Directed by Michael Showalter, Verity opens October 2, 2026, and could fuel even more Hoover adaptations.

Colleen Hoover took over the book world, and now the adaptations of her books are taking over movie theaters as well. There is a massive market for movies like this and the adaptations of The Housemaid books as well. Verity is the next and it will hit theaters this October and will likely be another success story for Amazon MGM Studios.

The official trailer and poster were recently released, but this is a film where the twists are kind of the point. So if you're already interested, maybe pass on any more footage just in case. We all know how studios love to spoil things these days, and this ending getting spoiled might really dampen the entire viewing experience for people. If Verity does well, we can expect the steady stream of Hoover adaptations to continue for at least a couple more years. Even if one of these bomb, there is a good chance that the next one will just have a much smaller budget rather than anyone throwing the towel in entirely. This genre has courted loyal readers; now it's time to court them as loyal movie watchers too.

Verity: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Adapted from Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel, this seductive, psychological thriller follows renowned author Verity Crawford (Anne Hathaway) and Lowen Ashleigh (Dakota Johnson), a struggling writer who relocates to the remote Crawford estate to ghostwrite for Verity. After Lowen uncovers what appears to be Verity's chilling autobiographical notes, she wrestles with the disturbing and twisted confessions about Verity's husband Jeremy (Josh Hartnett), and finds it hard to separate fiction from reality, manipulation from attraction, and opportunity from obsession.

Verity, directed by Michael Showalter, stars Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett, Ismael Cruz Cordova, and Brady Wagner. It will be released on October 2, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!