Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Avengers Endgame: Encore, Digger, verity, Weekend Box Office

Verity Wins Weekend Box Office; Avengers: Endgame Takes Back Crown

Verity won the weekend box office, while Digger completely bombed, and Endgame retook the all-time record for box office.

Article Summary Verity won the weekend box office with $32.7 million, a softer debut than expected but still enough for first place.

Verity marks Anne Hathaway’s third No. 1 opening of 2026, though its C+ CinemaScore hints at a shorter run.

Digger crashed hard with just $8 million, making the costly Tom Cruise drama one of 2026’s biggest box office bombs.

Avengers: Endgame Encore added $4.4 million worldwide and edged past Avatar again to reclaim the all-time box office crown.

Verity won the weekend box office, though it was a bit softer than most expected, as October started with a record-breaking performance yet again. More on that in a minute. Verity scored $32.7 million, below projections but not by a ton. Is the Colleen Hoover train already pulling into the station? Of her four novels that have hit the big screen, that is the second-best, but well below It Ends With Us, and with a "C+" CinemaScore, it doesn't seem like it will have the legs the film enjoyed. Still, this is Anne Hathaway's third number-one opening in 2026.

Verity Reigns, While Endgame Beats Avatar And Digger Dies

Below Verity, the weekend was interesting. Way down in fifth place was Digger, the Tom Cruise/Alejandro G. Iñárritu Warner Bros film, with a paltry $8. Considering the production cost was around $160 million, that makes it the biggest bomb of 2026 and one of the biggest in the last few years. It's hard to blame Cruise here, as reviews and audiences who did see the film have said he is strong, but the material is confusing and, frankly, boring. He did all he could to promote it, as he always does. It just wasn't ever going to connect in a way that could have saved it with a budget that high. That might be why Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy aren't sticking around at WB after the Paramount buy goes through. They missed way more than they hit, and their budgets were out of control.

Outside the top five, we had a record change of hands, as Avengers Endgame: Encore made $4.4 million, a steep drop. But after the worldwide release, it has now overtaken Avatar as the top-grossing film of all time. It has now made $2.925 billion, a hair above Avatar, which I am sure will be released again for the sixth time so that it can be number one again at some point.

The weekend box office top five for October 2:

Verity- $32.7 million Resident Evil- $12.6 million Heart of the Beast- $11 million Primetime- $8 million Digger- $8 million

This week, horror season begins, as the highly anticipated and uber-creepy film Other Mommy opens wide. Also opening is The Social Reckoning, a spiritual sequel to the seminal 2000s film The Social Network. Not as bullish on that one, but I think Other Mommy is going to blow up and open number one with $35 million.

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