Vin Diesel Says That the F9 Trailers Haven't Given Away Too Much

When it comes to trailers, there really isn't much of a middle ground. A trailer will either show you the entire movie, or it's going to show you so little that you're not even sure what you're about the watch. The nice thing about a movie like F9 is that everyone knows what they are getting from this movie. It's the 9th Fast and Furious movie, and they just keep getting more ridiculous, so spoiling a lot in the trailer seems kind of pointless. However, the first trailer for F9 seemed like it gave away a lot, which was a shame considering the movie got delayed [and might get delayed again]. Entertainment Weekly recently spoke to star Vin Diesel and asked him about a comment that director Justin Lin made about the trailer not giving much away. There is also a minor spoiler after the poster, so if you just want to see Diesel's comment on the trailer, don't read beyond the poster.

First off, I would say that Justin is 100 percent right. You see a lot in the trailer, but you haven't seen anything yet — and that's exciting. It is going to be a special day when that audience is back in the movie theater, celebrating the ninth chapter of this saga that they've been so loyal to. There's so much more, and I'm most excited about people like you, Derek, who want to be surprised and want not to know, want not to have all the secrets revealed of this chapter, but want to just go in and enjoy where we've all come to.

There is also the cast addition of Dame Helen Mirren, who actually campaigned for a role because she so badly wanted to be behind the wheel of one of these cars. She got her wish, and she is very much in F9, and Diesel revealed that she does indeed get to drive.

Again, without giving away any spoilers…You know what, I'm going to give you a spoiler: Yes, she gets to drive. … It's so awesome. She gets to drive and she gets to drive sleek.

At the moment, F9 is hanging onto its May 28th release date but considering how slow the rollout has been for the COVID vaccine and a decent portion of the country acting like wearing a mask and social distancing is like asking them to walk across broken glass Die Hard style it's looking more and more unlikely that the early summer is going to be viable. Sony became the first studio to delay a major spring blockbuster, and much in the same way last year, it's likely now that one studio has blinked, the rest will follow.

Summary: Cypher enlists the help of Jakob, Dom's younger brother, to take revenge on Dom and his team.

F9, directed by Justin Lin, stars Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. It will be released on May 28, 2021.