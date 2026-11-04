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Violent Night 2: A New Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Released

Santa Claus is ready to deal some bloody, Christmas themed violence in a new Violent Night 2 behind-the-scenes featurette.

Article Summary Universal has released a new Violent Night 2 behind-the-scenes featurette teasing Santa’s next brutal holiday mission.

David Harbour says Santa is more proactive this time, delivering bloody justice to the worst names on his naughty list.

The Violent Night 2 footage previews major action set pieces and shows Mrs. Claus stepping into the fight alongside Santa.

Violent Night 2 looks to recapture the first film’s wild holiday action when it hits theaters on December 4, 2026.

Universal released a new behind-the-scenes look at Violent Night 2. The last time we saw this version of Santa, he was caught up in the shenanigans of some very bad guys and had to deal with it. Now, according to the featurette and star David Harbour, Santa is more proactive now and has taken on his own version of mischief night. Instead of going out and throwing toilet paper on your high school principal's house the night before Halloween, Santa heads out the night before the night before Christmas and deals out some bloody retribution to the worst of the worst on his naughty list. We get some looks at a few of the big set pieces, and more footage of Mrs. Claus coming in hot and ready to fight for and with her man. The first one of these films was awesome and exactly the sort of silly, bloody action movie we needed as the pandemic years were finally leaving us behind, so now we get to see if this one will hit just as hard in 2026.

Welcome to the naughty list, Santa. Violent Night 2 only in theaters Dec 4. https://t.co/GpomKUUtGE — Violent Night (@ViolentNight) November 3, 2026

Violent Night 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

If you're nice, you get presents from the Big Guy. If you're naughty, you get justice.

David Harbour reprises his role as Santa Claus in a propulsive new chapter in yuletide mayhem from 87North—the powerhouse producers of Bullet Train, John Wick, The Fall Guy, Atomic Blonde and the Nobody franchise—and returning action director Tommy Wirkola.

In 2022's bare-knuckle holiday sensation, Violent Night, an embittered Santa, armed with lethal combat skills, took out a team of mercenaries to rescue a girl and her family. Now, not-so-jolly Saint Nick suits up again to take on a ruthless gangster (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Jared Harris) terrorizing the merchants of the Silver Bell Mall.

But when Santa forgets the true meaning of Christmas, he finds himself in the heart of a lively mall community in desperate need of his help. Sapped of his magic, he'll need another way to take on the goons threatening the mall, and time is running out. Santa has to rediscover his faith in goodness and call in some last-minute reinforcements from the one person no baddie wants to tangle with: Mrs. Claus (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Kristen Bell).

Along with David Harbour, Jared Harris and Kristen Bell, the dynamic cast includes Emmy winning screen legend Joe Pantoliano (The Last of Us, The Sopranos), Daniela Melchior (Fast X, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Andrew Bachelor (Greenland, The Walking Dead), and AEW professional wrestler Maxwell Friedman (The Iron Claw, Happy Gilmore 2).

Violent Night 2 is directed by returning filmmaker Tommy Wirkola and produced again by 87North founders Kelly McCormick and David Leitch. The film's returning screenwriters are Pat Casey and Josh Miller. Violent Night 2 will be released by Universal Pictures. It will be released in theaters on December 4, 2026.

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