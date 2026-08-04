Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Violent Night 2

Violent Night 2: Official Trailer, Poster, And 2 Images Released

Universal has released the official trailer, poster, and two high-quality images from Violent Night 2, which will be released in theaters on December 4th.

Article Summary Universal has unveiled the official Violent Night 2 trailer, kicking off the sequel’s holiday action campaign.

Violent Night 2 brings David Harbour back as Santa, with the first footage teasing more brutal Christmas chaos.

The sequel expands the franchise with Kristen Bell as Mrs. Claus and promises more of the original’s hidden lore.

Violent Night 2 opens exclusively in theaters on December 4, 2026, with Tommy Wirkola returning to direct.

The first Violent Night was one of those concepts that sounded like it shouldn't work, but it really came together flawlessly and was part of the 1-2 original action-movie punch of that film and Nobody, both of which did well in the post-pandemic box office for Universal. It's taken a little while for this sequel to make it to the big screen, likely because of star David Harbour's schedule getting in the way, but it's finally happening, and Violent Night 2 looks just as insane as the first one. We got the official trailer, poster, and two images today, along with a first look at Kristen Bell as Mrs. Claus. The first movie was a bunch of violent holiday fun with some really interesting lore hidden beneath the surface, and it looks like we're getting more of that with this one.

Violent Night 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

If you're nice, you get presents from the Big Guy. If you're naughty, you get justice.

David Harbour reprises his role as Santa Claus in a propulsive new chapter in yuletide mayhem from 87North—the powerhouse producers of Bullet Train, John Wick, The Fall Guy, Atomic Blonde and the Nobody franchise—and returning action director Tommy Wirkola.

In 2022's bare-knuckle holiday sensation, Violent Night, an embittered Santa, armed with lethal combat skills, took out a team of mercenaries to rescue a girl and her family. Now, not-so-jolly Saint Nick suits up again to take on a ruthless gangster (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Jared Harris) terrorizing the merchants of the Silver Bell Mall.

But when Santa forgets the true meaning of Christmas, he finds himself in the heart of a lively mall community in desperate need of his help. Sapped of his magic, he'll need another way to take on the goons threatening the mall, and time is running out. Santa has to rediscover his faith in goodness and call in some last-minute reinforcements from the one person no baddie wants to tangle with: Mrs. Claus (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Kristen Bell).

Along with David Harbour, Jared Harris and Kristen Bell, the dynamic cast includes Emmy winning screen legend Joe Pantoliano (The Last of Us, The Sopranos), Daniela Melchior (Fast X, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Andrew Bachelor (Greenland, The Walking Dead), and AEW professional wrestler Maxwell Friedman (The Iron Claw, Happy Gilmore 2).

Violent Night 2 is directed by returning filmmaker Tommy Wirkola and produced again by 87North founders Kelly McCormick and David Leitch. The film's returning screenwriters are Pat Casey and Josh Miller. Violent Night 2 will be released by Universal Pictures. It will be released in theaters on December 4, 2026.

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