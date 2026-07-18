Posted in: Movies, Soundtracks | Tagged: Varèse Sarabande, wallace & gromit

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit Score Coming To Vinyl

Varèse Sarabande is releasing the soundtrack to Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit on vinyl on September 18.

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit is getting a vinyl release. Varèse Sarabande will bring the celebrated score to the animated film from composer Julian Nott on September 18. This release will not have an exclusive colorway and instead will be presented on an exquisite-looking picture disc. I am a huge sucker for these types of releases, and this one looks spectacular. The release also features music from Rupert Gregson-Williams, James Dooley, Lorne Balfe, and Alastair King and is produced by some guy named Hans Zimmer. Maybe you have heard of him.

Wallace & Gromit Collectors Will Gobble This Up

"Varèse Sarabande celebrates the beloved animated adventure Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit with a collectible picture-disc edition of the original motion picture soundtrack. Scored by Julian Nott, the album also features music from Rupert Gregson-Williams, James Dooley, Lorne Balfe, and Alastair King and is produced by legendary composer Hans Zimmer. Arriving on September 18, the album is available to pre-order today. Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005) is the fourth installment in the Wallace & Gromit series and the first to be presented as a feature-length film. A parody of classic monster movies, the film centers on the titular inventor and dog duo in their venture as pest control agents "Anti-pesto", who find themselves battling a giant were-rabbit which is consuming the town's vegetables."

I was just thinking to myself the other day that it has been ages since I watched Wallace & Gromit. This is a great reminder that the duo is worth revisiting, and a release like this is long overdue. Curse of the Were-Rabbit was played a lot in my house when I was younger, as my brother was a huge fan. Maybe this will make a good Christmas gift for him. Hopefully he is not reading this right now…

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