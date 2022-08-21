Dragon Ball Super, Beast Over Perform At Weekend Box Office

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and Idris Elba's thriller Beast both opened higher than most would have predicted, heading into this box office weekend. The former debuts at number one with $20.1 million, continuing the trend of anime films opening large this year. Fans continue to pour into theaters for these events, which, at least around me, also have limited showings. Between Dragon Ball Super and Demon Slayer, earlier this year, heads are starting to turn on these. Premium Formats are also a big driver for these grosses as the need for more PF screens grows. Theaters need to get on building more of these ASAP.

Dragon Ball Super & Beast Tag Team The Rest

Dragon Ball Super grossed $9 million more than Beast, though even that film finished above expectations with $11 million. The Idris Elba film actually held steady all weekend and overcame mild reviews to get people in the theater. Third place went to Bullet Train, which won the last two weeks. It grossed $8 million, dropping another -40% and bringing it to $68 million total. It still has a shot at $100 million, which Sony really wants to get to, but that drop has to be higher than they were anticipating. Fourth went to Top Gun: Maverick with $5.85 million, and it passed Avengers: Infinity War on the all-time list. It now sits at $1.4 billion, and next in its sights is Black Panther. Rounding out the top five was DC League of Super Pets with $5.77 million.

The Box Office Top Five for August 19th:

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero- $20.1 million Beast- $11 million Bullet Train- $8 million Top Gun: Maverick- $5.85 million DC League of Super Pets- $5.77 million

Next week, well…the summer is over. The biggest openings will be for another anime film, Bleach The Movie: Hell Verse, and another Idris Elba film, as he stars in George Miller's Three Thousand Years of Longing. Star Wars fans have a re-release of Rogue One to go watch, and two big streaming debuts happen, as Prime Video has Sly Stallone's Samaritan premiering, and Netflix has Mark Wahlberg/Kevin Hart film Me Time. Will Dragon Ball Super stay number one? We shall see.