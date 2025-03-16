Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Novocaine, snow white, Weekend Box Office

Novocaine Wins Weekend Box Office, Because Something Had To

What a terrible weekend at the box office. Jack Quaid's Novocaine won, but only because something had to. Hang in there theaters!

Article Summary Novocaine tops a sluggish weekend box office with only $8.7 million, marking one of the year’s lowest gross totals.

Jack Quaid shines as lead, scoring his first opening win despite a lukewarm CinemaScore of B.

Other films like Black Bag and Mickey 17 trail close behind in a notably underwhelming box office showing.

Anticipation builds as upcoming blockbusters like Snow White hint at a much-needed box office rebound.

Novocaine won the weekend box office with only $8.7 million, leading the lowest box office number of the year to date. Combined, all films at the box office this weekend mustered $54.7 million. Even with four other new releases besides Novocaine, interest was extremely low in everything. Still, Jack Quaid can claim his first top opening as the leading man, and who knows where that film would have been without him. It got a "B" CinemaScore, but with an opening like that, it is hard to believe that momentum will take it much further in the coming weeks as we head into the meat of the spring box office.

Novocaine Will Only Be Tops For One Week

Novocaine beat Steven Soderbergh's Black Bag, finishing second with $7.5 million. Third place was last week's champ Mickey 17, which fell -60% to just $7.5 million. Unfortunately, that will be considered a bomb for WB, who don't deserve Bong Joon Ho anyway. Those two could switch when the actuals come out on Monday. Fourth place Was Captain America: Brave New World with $5.4 million. And in fifth place, Ketchup Entertainment opens Looney Tunes: The Day The Earth Blew Up with $3.1 million. That caused a kerfuffle of its own this weekend outside of its dismal opening. Outside the top five, A24 released Opus and also will have a rare bomb on its hands. The thriller managed only $1 million in its opening frame.

Worldwide, the top five films of all time has a new addition. Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2, as of this weekend, has overtaken Star Wars: The Force Awakens for fifth place all-time, having now grossed $2.085 billion. That total only includes $31 million from countries outside of China, where the film has made $2.054 billion. Is that number accurate? Some are dubious, as China does not report their grosses in the same way other countries do, but that is the number we have. The film still has to open in Japan and some other European countries.

The weekend box office top five for March 14:

Novocaine- $8.7 million Black Bag- $7.5 million Mickey 17- $7.5 million Captain America: Brave New World- $5.4 million Looney Tunes: The Day The Earth Blew Up- $3.1 million

Next week, our second blockbuster of the year will open and should make more than all the films this week combined. Disney opens Snow White on a massive number of screens, and theater owners will welcome her with open arms. Buzz has been all over the place for the film, but after the premiere this weekend, it's mostly praise. Tracking has it at $53 million, and I'm taking the over. I think it goes to $70 million. I think people want to go to the movies, I think many were waiting for this one, and I know all the Disney people in my life are excited. Novocaine will come in second, but the weekend will belong to Snow White.

