Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: werwulf

Werwulf: A Look Inside Featurette, Wolf Encounter Clip, Poster

Focus Features has released a "A Look Inside" behind-the-scenes featurette and the "Wolf Encounter" clip from Robert Eggers' new film, Werwulf.

Article Summary Focus Features unveiled a Werwulf behind-the-scenes featurette and a Wolf Encounter clip from Robert Eggers' new film.

Robert Eggers and the cast frame Werwulf as a fresh spin on werewolf lore, though going in blind may be the better call.

Werwulf is a medieval werewolf film written in period-accurate Middle English, and Eggers calls it his darkest script yet.

Werwulf stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe, and Lily-Rose Depp and is set to open in theaters on December 25, 2025.

Focus Features is dropping some more footage from the upcoming Werwulf for all of us to see, and some behind-the-scenes goodness as well. In the "A Look Inside" featurette, we hear from director Robert Eggers about why he decided to explore this story, and the cast talk about the themes they would explore and how this is an original take on lore we all know very well. We also have a clip, but if you're someone like yours truly, you might want to go into this film with as little knowledge as possible, so holding out for another month before watching might be a good idea. Eggers is going to drop something worth seeing one way or another; even if it's one of those projects that maybe fails to form a coherent whole, he never makes boring movies, and those are worth supporting.

2024 ended on a high note for Eggers. People were a little nervous about Nosferatu for a couple of reasons, including the release date and whether the genre was still thriving. Eggers made one of the best films of 2024. While some award seasons are too busy giving awards to terrible musicals about Mexico made by French directors, the film is getting some love from the voting committees, as it rightly deserves. In early 2025, there were two big announcements for Eggers; he's reportedly writing and directing a sequel to Labryth, which is a whole can of worms unto itself, but he's also co-writing and directing a new original feature titled Werwulf.

According to Eggers, it's a "medieval werewolf film," with a script that uses Middle English historically accurate to the period. While Middle English is very hard to read and write, it's a little easier to speak once you wrap your head around it. Eggers said, "It's also the darkest thing I've ever written. By far."

Werwulf: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Witness Robert Eggers' most visceral and haunting experience yet. Focus Features presents Werwulf, a harrowing tale of devotion, damnation, and the devil within.

Werwulf, directed by Robert Eggers and written by Robert Eggers and Sjón. Robert Eggers, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Garrett Bird, and Sjón are producers, and Chris Columbus, Eleanor Columbus, and Bernard Bellew are executive producers. Werwulf stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe, and Lily-Rose Depp and will be released in theaters on December 25, 2025.

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