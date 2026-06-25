Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: robert eggers, werwulf

Werwulf: First Look Image From Director Robert Eggers New Film

Focus Features has released a first look image from Werwulf, the new film from director Robert Eggers, which will be released on Christmas Day.

Article Summary Focus Features has released a first look at Werwulf, Robert Eggers' new horror film set for Christmas Day.

Werwulf was previewed at CinemaCon, but Focus has not revealed when the first footage will be released.

Robert Eggers previously described Werwulf as a medieval werewolf movie written with period-accurate Old English.

After Nosferatu's strong reception, Werwulf is shaping up as another dark and highly anticipated Eggers release.

Most of us in the northern hemisphere might be roasting in the summer heat, but that doesn't mean we can't look forward to what's coming out later this winter. Director Robert Eggers is returning with yet another Christmas Day release with Focus Features because it worked out so well for everyone involved with Nosferatu. We got to see some of Werwulf during CinemaCon, and as someone who loves Eggers' work, it looked awesome. Today, Focus dropped a first look image of the film, though it's unclear when we'll see any footage.

2024 ended on a high note for Eggers. People were a little nervous about Nosferatu for a couple of reasons, including the release date and whether the genre was still thriving. Eggers made one of the best films of 2024. While some award seasons are too busy giving awards to terrible musicals about Mexico made by French directors, the film is getting some love from the voting committees, as it rightly deserves. In early 2025 there were two big announcements for Eggers; he's reportedly writing and directing a sequel to Labryth, which is a whole can of worms unto itself, but he's also co-writing and directing a new original feature titled Werwulf.

According to Eggers, it's a "medieval werewolf film," with a script that uses Old English historically accurate to the period. While Old English is very hard to read and write, it's a little easier to speak once you wrap your head around it. Eggers said, "It's also the darkest thing I've ever written. By far."

Werwulf: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Witness Robert Eggers' most visceral and haunting experience yet. Focus Features presents Werwulf, a harrowing tale of devotion, damnation, and the devil within.

Werwulf, directed by Robert Eggers and written by Robert Eggers and Sjón. Robert Eggers, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Garrett Bird, and Sjón are producers, and Chris Columbus, Eleanor Columbus, and Bernard Bellew are executive producers. Werwulf stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe, and Lily-Rose Depp and will be released in theaters on December 25, 2025.

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