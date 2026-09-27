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Werwulf: New Official Trailer 2 Teases Some Bloody Wolf Violence

Focus Features has released a new trailer, two images, and a new behind-the-scenes image from Werwulf, the new film from director Robert Eggers.

Article Summary Focus Features has unveiled a new Werwulf trailer, teasing brutal werewolf violence and Robert Eggers’ dark vision.

The Werwulf footage suggests a bloody, atmospheric horror film that puts a fresh spin on classic werewolf lore.

Robert Eggers has described Werwulf as a medieval werewolf film with historically accurate Middle English dialogue.

Eggers says Werwulf is the darkest script he has ever written, raising expectations for its Christmas 2025 release.

Horror fans have been eating so well this year, and if the new trailer for Werwulf is anything to go by, they are going to end the year by eating well, too. Original horror is doing as well as it has, and even horror movies that have taken established tropes and IP, like Resident Evil, and done something completely different with them. Director Robert Eggers is looking to do something completely different with the idea of werewolves with this new movie. On top of the new trailer, we also got two new images and a new behind-the-scenes image of Eggers looking frankly very giddy, considering how dark this film is, both literally and thematically.

2024 ended on a high note for Eggers. People were a little nervous about Nosferatu for a couple of reasons, including the release date and whether the genre was still thriving. Eggers made one of the best films of 2024. While some award seasons are too busy giving awards to terrible musicals about Mexico made by French directors, the film is getting some love from the voting committees, as it rightly deserves. In early 2025, there were two big announcements for Eggers; he's reportedly writing and directing a sequel to Labryth, which is a whole can of worms unto itself, but he's also co-writing and directing a new original feature titled Werwulf.

According to Eggers, it's a "medieval werewolf film," with a script that uses Middle English historically accurate to the period. While Middle English is very hard to read and write, it's a little easier to speak once you wrap your head around it. Eggers said, "It's also the darkest thing I've ever written. By far."

Werwulf: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Witness Robert Eggers' most visceral and haunting experience yet. Focus Features presents Werwulf, a harrowing tale of devotion, damnation, and the devil within.

Werwulf, directed by Robert Eggers and written by Robert Eggers and Sjón. Robert Eggers, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Garrett Bird, and Sjón are producers, and Chris Columbus, Eleanor Columbus, and Bernard Bellew are executive producers. Werwulf stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe, and Lily-Rose Depp and will be released in theaters on December 25, 2025.

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