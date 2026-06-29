Posted in: Focus Features, Movies, Universal | Tagged: robert eggers, werwulf

Werwulf Trailer: Robert Eggers Is Bringing The Darkness This Christmas

Focus Features has dropped the official trailer for the new gothic horror from director Robert Eggers, Werwulf.

Article Summary Focus Features has unveiled the official Werwulf trailer, teasing Robert Eggers’ latest gothic horror for Christmas.

The first Werwulf footage keeps the full creature reveal hidden, leaning into dread, atmosphere, and brutal intensity.

Robert Eggers previously described Werwulf as a medieval werewolf film and the darkest script he has written yet.

After Nosferatu landed as one of 2024’s standout horror films, Werwulf looks poised to continue Eggers’ hot streak.

Can we make this a regular thing? It's the Holiday Season, the time for commercialism, big blockbuster movies, and director Robert Eggers dropping one of the darkest movies of the year on us, like a definitive hammer of God at the end of the year. He did it once with Nosferatu, and Focus Features wisely decided that the best idea was attempting to make the gothic lighting strike twice. Footage for Werwulf has finally dropped for all to see, and it looks insane. Everyone is making the right call and not showing us the full transformation yet, this is the right move, and we can hope it holds if not until the release then very close. You can already feel this movie settling on your skin like a film of oil; I can't imagine what it'll feel like in theaters.

2024 ended on a high note for Eggers. People were a little nervous about Nosferatu for a couple of reasons, including the release date and whether the genre was still thriving. Eggers made one of the best films of 2024. While some award seasons are too busy giving awards to terrible musicals about Mexico made by French directors, the film is getting some love from the voting committees, as it rightly deserves. In early 2025, there were two big announcements for Eggers; he's reportedly writing and directing a sequel to Labryth, which is a whole can of worms unto itself, but he's also co-writing and directing a new original feature titled Werwulf.

According to Eggers, it's a "medieval werewolf film," with a script that uses Middle English historically accurate to the period. While Middle English is very hard to read and write, it's a little easier to speak once you wrap your head around it. Eggers said, "It's also the darkest thing I've ever written. By far."

Werwulf: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Witness Robert Eggers' most visceral and haunting experience yet. Focus Features presents Werwulf, a harrowing tale of devotion, damnation, and the devil within.

Werwulf, directed by Robert Eggers and written by Robert Eggers and Sjón. Robert Eggers, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Garrett Bird, and Sjón are producers, and Chris Columbus, Eleanor Columbus, and Bernard Bellew are executive producers. Werwulf stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe, and Lily-Rose Depp and will be released in theaters on December 25, 2025.

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