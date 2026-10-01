Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Whalefall

Whalefall: A New Official Clip Released Plus A Popcorn Bucket

If the early reactions for Whalefall are anything to go by, the Austin Abrams Is Having A Terrible Time In Really Good Movies fall continues. 20th Century has released a new clip and previewed a truly ridiculous popcorn bucket.

Article Summary Early reactions for Whalefall are arriving, with buzz building around Austin Abrams and the film’s survival thriller premise.

A new official Whalefall clip previews a key father-son moment and hints at the whale anatomy that will shape the story.

20th Century also unveiled a Whalefall popcorn bucket, featuring the whale design and tying into the film’s theatrical push.

Whalefall opens exclusively in theaters on October 16, as Brian Duffield’s adaptation continues to gain momentum.

The early reactions for Whalefall are coming in, and it sounds like we're heading into month two of Austin Abrams Is Having A Terrible Time In Really Good Movies. We love that for him [but maybe not the characters he's playing]. With Resident Evil continuing to dominate the box office and Abrams becoming a bigger and bigger star as the weeks go on, we got some new footage from the upcoming film. This time, it's not within the whale itself as we see Jay and his dad talk about a specific piece of anatomy on a sperm whale because this film is going to have all the foreshadowing of a 2×4 to the face. We also got a look at the popcorn bucket because they're just getting more and more ridiculous as time goes on. The cooler for Resident Evil was a good idea; this whale with a tiny Abrams hanging off the side is a little less practical. I'd probably use the cooler as a purse, and considering the fanbase for that movie seems to be gaining more and more women every week, we're going to see the Resident Evil cooler with the whale bucket sitting inside of it before the end of the month. What a time to be alive.

Whalefall: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The epic and emotional survival thriller based on the acclaimed novel about one young man's encounter with a massive sperm whale opens exclusively in theaters on October 16.

"Whalefall," which is directed by Brian Duffield and features a screenplay by Brian Duffield & Daniel Kraus based on the book by Daniel Kraus by the same name, stars Austin Abrams, Josh Brolin, Elisabeth Shue, John Ortiz, Jane Levy, Emily Rudd. The producers are Brian Grazer, p.g.a., Brian Duffield, p.g.a., Jeb Brody, Allan Mandelbaum, p.g.a., with Doug Merrifield, Richard Abate, Will Rowbotham serving as executive producers.

Following the death of his father (Josh Brolin), Jay Gardiner (Austin Abrams) goes diving off the Central Coast of California in search of his remains, but is swallowed by a massive sperm whale. While trapped inside its belly with only one hour of oxygen left, Jay comes to realize that the hard-earned lessons his father imparted may be the key to his escape.

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