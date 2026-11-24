Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Whalefall

Whalefall: Coming To Digital On December 1, 4K Ultra HD On January 12

20th Century has officially confirmed that Whalefall will arrive on digital starting on December 1, 2026, and will be released in 4K Ultra HD on January 12, 2027.

Article Summary Whalefall stars Austin Abrams in a survival thriller that earned strong reviews, even if audiences largely missed it in theaters.

Whalefall feels built for a crowd, but its disturbing, out-there premise may have kept some moviegoers at arm’s length.

Brian Duffield directs Whalefall, adapting Daniel Kraus’s novel with a cast that includes Josh Brolin and Elisabeth Shue.

Whalefall hits digital on December 1, 2026, with the 4K Ultra HD release scheduled for January 12, 2027.

Whalefall was the second of two films released this fall in which Austin Abrams was not having a great time in a really good movie, but unlike Resident Evil, this one couldn't find an audience, even though the reviews and audience reactions were very strong. It was absolutely the kind of movie that should be watched with a crowd in a theater, but it's also the kind of concept that might keep people away because of how disturbing it is and how out of this world it is as well. So maybe this is going to be another movie where it finds an audience at home. 20th Century and Disney have officially confirmed that Whalefall is coming to digital on December 1, 2026, and will then get a home release on 4 K Ultra HD on January 12, 2027. Right now, we don't know what kind of behind-the-scenes content we could get with the releases, but hopefully there will be some, because the practical elements of this film are buckwild even if you don't think the entire thing comes together as a cohesive whole.

Whalefall: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The epic and emotional survival thriller based on the acclaimed novel about one young man's encounter with a massive sperm whale opened exclusively in theaters on October 16.

"Whalefall," which is directed by Brian Duffield and features a screenplay by Brian Duffield & Daniel Kraus based on the book by Daniel Kraus by the same name, stars Austin Abrams, Josh Brolin, Elisabeth Shue, John Ortiz, Jane Levy, Emily Rudd. The producers are Brian Grazer, p.g.a., Brian Duffield, p.g.a., Jeb Brody, Allan Mandelbaum, p.g.a., with Doug Merrifield, Richard Abate, Will Rowbotham serving as executive producers.

Following the death of his father (Josh Brolin), Jay Gardiner (Austin Abrams) goes diving off the Central Coast of California in search of his remains, but is swallowed by a massive sperm whale. While trapped inside its belly with only one hour of oxygen left, Jay comes to realize that the hard-earned lessons his father imparted may be the key to his escape.

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