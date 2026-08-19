Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Whalefall

Whalefall: New Official Trailer, Poster, And Four New Images

20th Century has released the official trailer for Whalefall and has collectively decided we all needed some new nightmare fuel on a Wednesday. Love that for us.

Article Summary 20th Century Studios has unveiled the official Whalefall trailer, offering a new look at the survival thriller ahead of October.

Whalefall was absent from Disney’s D23 Friday Showcase [for rather obvious reasons], but the studio has now revealed fresh footage online for fans.

Director Brian Duffield says the cast and crew spent a summer inside a whale set bringing Daniel Kraus’ novel to life.

Whalefall opens exclusively in theaters on October 16, with the latest trailer teasing an intense and emotional big-screen ride.

Who wants some nightmare fuel on a Wednesday? Apparently, 20th Century Studios thinks we do. While sitting in the Friday Showcase during D23, I wondered if they were going to show anything from Whalefall because that would have been one hell of a way to shift the entire tone of the room, but they didn't do that, because Disney didn't want to traumatize a bunch of their younger fans. What a bunch of killjoys. They did decide that more footage is the way to go for this film and have dropped another trailer.

Brian Duffield (director/co-writer/producer): "To bring Daniel Kraus' book to life, our cast and crew spent a summer inside a whale inside a sound stage in Studio City, California. I can't wait for audiences to see the performances and hard work everyone put in to tell this thrilling and emotional story in a dark, cozy theater this October."

This writer hasn't watched it, though. I saw that clip at CinemaCon and that teaser; I'm already locked into the nightmares this film is going to give me, and the entire concept very much seems like one that could benefit from knowing as little as possible. There is a reason that clip from April is still so haunting; they basically dropped it on us cold turkey and walked away like it was no big deal. So if you're on the fence about Whalefall, here's the official trailer along with a poster and some images. If you're already sold on this film, maybe wait for it to come out in October.

Whalefall: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The epic and emotional survival thriller based on the acclaimed novel about one young man's encounter with a massive sperm whale opens exclusively in theaters on October 16.

"Whalefall," which is directed by Brian Duffield and features a screenplay by Brian Duffield & Daniel Kraus based on the book by Daniel Kraus by the same name, stars Austin Abrams, Josh Brolin, Elisabeth Shue, John Ortiz, Jane Levy, Emily Rudd. The producers are Brian Grazer, p.g.a., Brian Duffield, p.g.a., Jeb Brody, Allan Mandelbaum, p.g.a., with Doug Merrifield, Richard Abate, Will Rowbotham serving as executive producers.

Following the death of his father (Josh Brolin), Jay Gardiner (Austin Abrams) goes diving off the Central Coast of California in search of his remains, but is swallowed by a massive sperm whale. While trapped inside its belly with only one hour of oxygen left, Jay comes to realize that the hard-earned lessons his father imparted may be the key to his escape.

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