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Whalefall: Official Teaser Trailer, Poster, And Images Released

20th Century has released the official teaser trailer, poster, and images for Whalefall so you too can be haunted by the screams of someone slowly being consumed.

Article Summary 20th Century has unveiled the official Whalefall teaser trailer, offering a tense first look at the survival thriller.

The Whalefall teaser centers on a harrowing underwater sequence, highlighting the film’s claustrophobic horror.

Director Brian Duffield shared new Whalefall details, including its 98-minute runtime and near real-time structure.

Whalefall is set for an exclusive theatrical release on October 16, with 4DX adding another immersive layer.

Congratulations, you can now all hear the noises and screams that have been haunting my nightmares since April. When CinemaCon wrapped, the movie I couldn't shut the hell up about was Whalefall, and how the scene they showed us was several minutes of watching and listening to someone slowly getting consumed underwater. It was one of the most disturbing and horrific things I've seen in a very long time. Well, the marketing team over at 20th Century must have realized that you don't need much more than that because they released the official teaser trailer for the film, and it's (mostly) an edited version of that scene, screams and all, so now all of you get to have that in your heads too. We also got a poster and several images as well.

Director Brian Duffield took to social media last night to tease that the trailer was dropping today and revealed some behind-the-scenes stuff about Whalefall that somehow makes it even worse. For example, when asked how long the movie is going to be because our main character only has an hour to escape, Duffield replied, "98, we play fair with the oxygen," which means the movie isn't quite in real time, but as Duffield said, "Not strictly but very closely." COOL. What about how it was shot? "Real ocean, real tank, robot whale, cg whale, Austin Abrams, all California," Duffield replied. Oh great, if there was ever a movie where learning it was practically shot makes it even worse, it might be this one. Oh, and this is in 4DX, which might be the worst news of the year.

Whalefall: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The odds of being swallowed alive by a whale are not zero. Whalefall is directed by Brian Duffield and is only in theaters on October 16.

Following the death of his father (Josh Brolin), Jay Gardiner (Austin Abrams) goes diving off the central Coast of California in search of his remains, but is swallowed by a massive sperm whale. While trapped inside its belly with only one hour of oxygen left, Jay comes to realize that the hard-earned lessons his father imparted may be the key to his escape.

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