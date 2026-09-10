Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Whalefall

Whalefall: Official Trailer Is Just As Horrifying As The Teaser

20th Century has dropped the new official trailer for Whalefall on us because you probably need some new material to haunt your dreams on a Thursday.

Article Summary 20th Century has unveiled the official Whalefall trailer, and it looks every bit as terrifying and intense as the teaser.

The Whalefall footage leans hard into the film’s survival horror premise, making the movie’s central concept even more unsettling.

For viewers already sold on Whalefall, skipping the new trailer may be the best move to avoid learning too much too soon.

Brian Duffield directs Whalefall, the survival thriller based on Daniel Kraus’s novel, opening in theaters October 16.

Or it probably is because this is one of the rare times where I, as a critic, have a very good feeling that going into Whalefall with as little information as possible is the right way to go. It was already diabolical of the 20th Century to drop the consuming scene on us, apropos of nothing, at CinemaCon in a move that rivals the time Amazon decided to drop the mirror scene in the Suspiria remake on an unsuspecting room full of people who were attending a luncheon panel and attempting to finish their passion fruit desserts. [CinemaCon is wild sometimes].

The entire concept of this movie remains horrifying, but if you're already on board, it might be a good idea to skip this trailer because you don't want to see too much of what's going on. Everyone, don't tell me anything; those screams are still haunting me. Thanks, Brian.*

*Director Brian Duffield

Whalefall: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The epic and emotional survival thriller based on the acclaimed novel about one young man's encounter with a massive sperm whale opens exclusively in theaters on October 16.

"Whalefall," which is directed by Brian Duffield and features a screenplay by Brian Duffield & Daniel Kraus based on the book by Daniel Kraus by the same name, stars Austin Abrams, Josh Brolin, Elisabeth Shue, John Ortiz, Jane Levy, Emily Rudd. The producers are Brian Grazer, p.g.a., Brian Duffield, p.g.a., Jeb Brody, Allan Mandelbaum, p.g.a., with Doug Merrifield, Richard Abate, Will Rowbotham serving as executive producers.

Following the death of his father (Josh Brolin), Jay Gardiner (Austin Abrams) goes diving off the Central Coast of California in search of his remains, but is swallowed by a massive sperm whale. While trapped inside its belly with only one hour of oxygen left, Jay comes to realize that the hard-earned lessons his father imparted may be the key to his escape.

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