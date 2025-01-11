Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Wicked: For Good

Wicked: For Good Has A New Song For Glinda During "A Pivotal Moment"

Ariana Grande is teasing one of the new songs for Wicked: For Good, specifically a new song for Glinda, which comes at "a pivotal moment in Glinda's journey."

Wicked: For Good is adding some new songs, and we already know a bit about one of them from Cynthia Ervio, but now Ariana Grande is teasing one of her new songs as well. The sequel to Wicked is almost a year away, and we're still smack in the middle of the awards season for the first film, but we have to talk about the second one already. Grande was recently on the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, and she got the chance to go on the record a bit about one of the new songs specifically for Glinda. From what Grande is saying, it sounds like this sort of teasing is going to be enough that fans might be able to guess where in the musical this new song is going to land, so maybe consider this a light spoiler warning if you're a movie fan only who is going to make the valiant attempt to stay spoiler free until November.

"It's a pivotal moment in Glinda's journey," Grande said. "It shows a side of her we've never seen before. In the stage show, this transformation happens offstage. But in the movie, we get to see her make the decision that defines who she is. It's a privilege to sing this song and be the first Glinda to bring it to life."

Wicked continues to be a giant at the box office even after it has been released on digital, and everyone online is still in love with this movie. The momentum has not slowed down into the new year, but it is becoming more and more apparent that Wicked might not be the awards darling everyone thought it would be. That's okay. Wicked didn't need the Tony win to become what it is today, and the movie doesn't need an Oscar or anything else to become a cultural moment; it already is one. Fans shouldn't put much weight in the awards season; it's largely meaningless, and your movie will not become less valid if it doesn't win anything.

Wicked: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself and to those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda, played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive cultural celebration and will be released in theaters on November 22, 2024. Wicked: For Good is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

