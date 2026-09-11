Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Fathom Events, Movies | Tagged: Project Hail Mary, wildwood

Wildwood: That's Enough for Me Lyric Video, Inside Puppetry Podcast

LAIKA has released the lyric video for "That's Enough For Me" by quickly, quickly, and a Made By Humans episode with James Ortiz on puppetry in Wildwood and in Project Hail Mary.

Article Summary LAIKA has unveiled a Wildwood lyric video for “That’s Enough For Me” by quickly, quickly, teasing the film’s mood.

The new Wildwood music tie-in highlights LAIKA’s latest push to build buzz ahead of the stop-motion fantasy release.

LAIKA’s Made By Humans episode spotlights Wildwood puppetry with animator Brad Schiff and Project Hail Mary's James Ortiz.

Wildwood opens in theaters on October 23, 2026, with LAIKA and Fathom Entertainment partnering on U.S. distribution.

Animation nerds are eating oh so well in 2026, and the year only gets better when you add LAIKA to the mix. The studio has teamed up with Fathom Entertainment for distribution rather than relying on more traditional studios, and that isn't a bad idea. LAIKA movies are labors of love, but stop-motion animation can be harder to sell at times. It either catches on like wildfire or people forget it exists. It's a shame because LAIKA and other studios are putting out fantastic stop-motion movies, but they take time and money, and most studios don't want to take the risk. It's a treat every single time we get to see something new from LAIKA or Aardman. Wildwood will be here before we know it, and LAIKA is dropping a ton of behind-the-scenes stuff. First, we have the lyric video for That's Enough For Me by quickly, quickly, which is listed as "Music Inspired by LAIKA's Wildwood." It's quite lovely to listen to, and if these are the vibes the movie is going to give us, then awesome.

We also recently got an episode of the Made By Humans podcast on the official LAIKA channel, and you get to see some crossover with one of the biggest movies of the year. Everyone fell in love with Rocky in Project Hail Mary, and there is a lot more overlap between how Rocky came to me and how the animators of LAIKA are creating Wildwood than someone might think. The episode is 50 minutes, as we listen to LAIKA animator Brad Schiff and James Ortiz, the voice and a member of the puppetry team who brought Rocky to life, talk about the intricacies of puppetry. In the age of AI threatening to dominate so many aspects of animation, the purpose of the Made By Humans series couldn't be clearer, and there are more episodes diving into additional aspects of animation on the official LAIKA YouTube channel.

Wildwood: Summary, Cast List. Release Date

Wildwood is the upcoming stop-motion feature film directed by Travis Knight (Masters of the Universe, Kubo and the Two Strings) and written by Chris Butler (Masters of the Universe, Kubo and the Two Strings). Wildwood will open nationwide in theaters on October 23, 2026.

Wildwood is based on the book written by Colin Meloy and illustrated by Carson Ellis. Knight is producing alongside Sam Wilson. Fathom Entertainment, based in Denver, Colorado, will handle a wide theatrical release across the United States. FilmNationEntertainment will represent LAIKA's Wildwood across international territories.

The voice cast includes Academy Award ® nominee Carey Mulligan, Peyton ElizabethLee, Jacob Tremblay, Academy Award ® nominee Richard E. Grant, Awkwafina, Amandla Stenberg, Tom Waits, Charlie Day, Blythe Danner, Arthur Knight, Maya Erskine, Jake Johnson, Tantoo Cardinal, Rob Delaney, Jemaine Clement, Marc Evan Jackson, Len Cariou, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, with Honorary Academy Award ® recipient and EMMY ® Award winner Angela Bassett and Academy Award ® winner Mahershala Ali.

After her baby brother is abducted by a murder of crows, headstrong teenager PrueMcKeel launches a desperate rescue mission into the Impassable Wilderness—an enchanted forest hidden just beyond Portland, Oregon. Joined by her hapless but loyal classmate Curtis Mehlberg, Prue navigates a world of talking animals, bandits, and powerful figures driven by grief and ambition. As the pair is drawn into a conflict threatening the balance of the forest itself, Prue must discover strength and belief she never knew she possessed. If she hopes to save her brother and protect Wildwood's fragile future, she will have to risk everything.

From Oscar ® -nominated and BAFTA ® -winning LAIKA, Wildwood is a sweeping adventure about love, sacrifice, and the magic that reveals itself when we dare to look beyond the familiar.

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