Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged: Cineverse, Wolf Cre3k

Wolf Cre3k: Third Installment Of The Franchise Brings Back Mick

A third film in the Wolf Creek franchise will release in theaters next March. That's right, Wolf Cre3k will see Mick Taylor return.

Article Summary Wolf Cre3k hits theaters March 19, 2027, with Cineverse bringing the long-awaited Wolf Creek sequel to horror fans.

John Jarratt returns as Mick Taylor in Wolf Cre3k, reviving the franchise’s brutal Outback killer for a new hunt.

Sean Lahiff directs Wolf Cre3k from a script by Duncan Samarasinghe, with producer Greg McLean backing Mick’s return.

Wolf Cre3k aims to boost Cineverse’s horror slate as iconic franchises roar back and 2027 shapes up for genre fans.

Wolf Cre3k is on the way. The latest installment of the franchise is directed by Sean Lahiff (Carnifex) and written by Duncan Samarasinghe. Back for this film is John Jarratt as killer Mick Taylor. Joining him are Ditch Davey (Spartacus, War Machine), Laura Gordon (Late Night with the Devil, Undertow), Stacy Clausen (Leviticus, The Mosquito Bowl), Charli Penton (Neighbours, Insidious: Out of the Further), Anni Finsterer (Sweet Country, The Gloaming), Meg Fraser (Barons, Welcome Back To My Channel), Carlos Sanson Jnr (Bump, Primitive War), Maria Thattil (Empire City, Mother and Son), Connor Pullinger (The Hunting, Treasure & Dirt) and in his first acting role, Michael Teng. Cineverse will release the film theatrically on March 19, 2027. Been a big week for them.

Wolf Cre3k Should Pack Screenings

Producer Greg McLean said in a statement, "We're thrilled to be bringing Aussie horror icon Mick Taylor back to the screen. As the creator of Wolf Creek, I can't wait for audiences to experience the next chapter of this franchise—bigger, darker, and more relentless than ever. With director Sean Lahiff at the helm, a powerhouse cast led by the legendary John Jarratt, and an incredible crew behind us, we're ready to unleash the Outback's deadliest killer on the world once again. Mick's back… and the hunt is on." Here is the logline for the film: A family of American tourists wanders innocently into Mick Taylor's hunting grounds. When the parents sacrifice themselves to save their children, the kids find themselves alone, lost, and hunted in the vast Australian wilderness.

The first two Wolf Creek films have been very popular over the years, and Mick Taylor is a beloved horror icon, so I would expect this film to do very well for Cineverse here in the States. Wolf Cre3k is a terrible 2000s-style title, and it fits this film perfectly. No notes there, though it is annoying to type. 2027 is shaping up to be the year horror icons take the genre back, as many franchises are set to return. Get ready.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!