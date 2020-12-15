Wonder Woman 1984: Check Out the Opening Scene Plus 3 New Posters

The release of Wonder Woman 1984 is going to be one of the most interesting releases of a very weird movie season. The first hybrid release to come out of the HBO Max and Warner Bros. deal, the numbers that this movie pulls could be the final nail in the coffin when it comes to whether or not the deal actually happens or if they end up backtracking under the pressure from their filmmakers. Warner Bros. and HBO Max have kicked the marketing into high gear now that the embargo is down and the reviews have started to come in. There is a virtual premiere going on today, and they shared part of the first scene of the movie along with an extended TV spot at the end.

With a marketing push, we have some new posters for Wonder Woman 1984 as well, and they are all so pretty as per usual.

Now the question becomes how to see this movie now that the release is right behind the corner, and the answer is; on HBO Max. The COVID-19 pandemic is worse than it was when this movie was delayed the first three times in 2020. It's irresponsible for Warner Bros. to give this movie a theatrical release at all. HBO Max is not the worst streaming service, Christopher Nolan, and incidentally has one of the best 1980s catalogs on a streaming service. So grab a month of HBO Max, stay home to watch Wonder Woman 1984, wear a mask if you must leave the house, and maybe we'll get to go to the theaters sometime in 2021.

Summary: Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's next big-screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.

Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins, stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Gabriella Wilde. It will be released on December 25th in theaters and on HBO Max.