Posted in: Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: baldur the brave, dc studios, james gunn, man of tomorrow, The Brave and the Bold

Wonder Woman, Brave And The Bold; Is The Rumored DC Studios Plan Dead?

Wonder Woman in Man of Tomorrow, introducing a new Batman in The Brave and the Bold in 2028, is this reported DC Studios plan dead now that Gunn and Safran are out?

Article Summary DC Studios faces major uncertainty after reports that James Gunn and Peter Safran are stepping away amid Warner Bros. changes.

James Gunn says Man of Tomorrow is still coming, but his statement leaves the future of his DC Studios role unclear.

Reported DC Studios plans included Wonder Woman in Man of Tomorrow and a new Batman debut in The Brave and the Bold.

Those rumored DC Studios plans, including a path toward Justice League films, may now be in question under new leadership.

It's been kind of a crazy morning if you pay attention to movie studio leadership. The ongoing merger between Warner Bros. and Paramount Pictures is one of those things that will really shape the industry, no matter how it ends up. Even if the deal fell apart, the ripple effects would be felt throughout the industry. However, the merger is moving forward, and high-level leadership changes are underway. Pamela Abdy and Michael De Luca were two of the first big names to be dropped early last month, and earlier today, it was reported that James Gunn and Peter Safran would be stepping away from DC Studios, with Jeremy Latcham stepping in.

Gunn shared a statement, and within it, it became apparent that no one is entirely sure how involved Gunn and Safran would be with DC going forward, or they aren't saying at this time. "That's not to say Peter and I are immediately done with DC or superheroes. We have Man of Tomorrow out this summer. And we've just been engaged on another DC project which I'm writing, and we'll see where it goes after that. And, of course, the characters we set up will live on," Gunn said in his statement.

The problem is that DC Studios had a massive slate and "plans for films and TV shows featuring DC superheroes extending into the 2030s," according to a Wall Street Journal article. Several of these projects are very far along in development, including Man of Tomorrow, which Gunn specifically cited, as well as films he was not directly involved with, like The Batman: Part II. There are other movies in development, but a couple of years away, like Dynamic Duo, which promises to be an extremely fascinating animation project featuring the two Robins, that just confirmed one of its stars, and many others that were announced but haven't had much movement. On the TV side, we have The People v. Gorilla Grodd and Creature Commandos, which is supposed to have a season two as well, with other shows announced that haven't had much movement yet.

The author of the above Wall Street Journal article shared some further details about the report DC projects on X/Twitter that didn't make it into the article, which usually means that the writer is pretty damn sure about the details, but can't quite put them to print. That being said, we're going to cite these details as "reported" and as not definitively stated by anyone involved with DC Studios. According to Ben Fritz, author of the initial Wall Street Journal article, "Gunn + Safran are debuting Wonder Woman in "Man of Tomorrow," hoped to intro the DCU Batman in "The Brave and the Bold" in 2028, and were aiming for Gunn-directed Superman sequels that low-key evolved into Justice League in 2029 and 2031. Now…?"

The Wonder Woman thing is one of those open secrets that everyone pretty much knows, but no one has said one way or another. There have been pictures from the Man of Tomorrow set with her in costume; we know we're meeting a new Diana in that film, no matter how many times Gunn skirted around confirming it on Threads. The Brave and the Bold is interesting because we haven't heard much about that film in a hot minute. The last we heard was Gunn taking to social media to say that rumors about the movie were untrue, but there hasn't been much, if any, movement on it since. People have been speculating if there were plans to integrate the Matt Reeves universe of Batman films into the greater DC Universe, because that rumor never dies, but if this report about The Brave and the Bold is true and that film wasn't dead in the water, then RPratz Batman was always going to stay in his own corner.

DC Studios eventually taking the Gunn-directed Superman Saga and eventually developing it into Justice League films seems completely plausible. The Superman Saga might have Superman in the title, but the films have brought in many other members of the DC Universe from the beginning, so it makes sense. Things are obviously extremely chaotic right now, so it's unclear who is going where and how involved everyone will be. It's just incredible how Warner Bros. keeps dropping the ball on one of the most recognizable IPs ever.

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